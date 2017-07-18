News By Tag
Beanfields Promotes John Honeck to CCO and Welcomes Jim Mancuso as CFO and COO
Industry Veterans Drive Bean Chip Brand for Accelerated Company Growth
Mancuso joins Beanfields with over 10 years of experience in finance, operations and accounting, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance for GT's Kombucha. While at GT's Kombucha, Mancuso was pivotal in rebuilding and instilling financial discipline into the company to allow for analysis and strategic decision making. Mancuso earned his Bachelor's degree and MBA in Finance and Global Business from Clark University. Throughout his career, Mancuso has rose in the finance field in roles at KORRES USA, Revlon, Temptu, Inc., and Weleda North America. Mancuso brings strong expertise in the beverage, beauty and consumer goods space where he is skilled in scaling businesses and building internal infrastructure.
Honeck has a diverse background in Sales, rising in his career in positions at Procter & Gamble, Pepsi Bottling Group, Disney Consumer Products, Adidas America, and 20th Century Fox. Honeck earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Finance from Marquette University and went on to graduate from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management with his MBA in Marketing, International Business, Management and Strategy. He is experienced in sales management, negotiation, and strategic thought leadership that have been key in the brand's acceleration, since joining Beanfields in 2016.
"I am honored to have these two high-caliber executives join forces at Beanfields," said Mark Rampolla, CEO of Beanfields. "I am excited for the work to come and what we will do together to continue to accelerate Beanfields' and the company's partnership with Homeboy Industries."
Beanfields was founded in 2011 by Reed Glidden, Liza Braude-Glidden and Roy Glidden with a philosophy that business can be used as a driving force for doing good. This mission of 'chipping in' is reflected in Beanfields' roster of plant-based, Non-GMO snacks that deliver great taste with simple ingredients, better for people and the environment.
For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.
About Beanfields Snacks
Beanfields Snacks, makers of Beanfields Bean Chips, is a Certified B Corporation. Beanfields Bean Chips indulge your taste buds in every delicious crunch with seven tempting flavors: Sea Salt, Nacho, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño Nacho, Black Bean and Sea Salt, White Bean and Sea Salt, and Barbecue. Beanfields Chips are always plant-based, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, and allergy-friendly. Beanfields bean chips are sold in all 50 states and in Canada and Australia. Full-sized bags of Beanfields Bean Chips suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.99. Snack-sized bags are $1.19-$1.49. For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com.
About Homeboy Industries
Homeboy Industries is the largest and preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. Homeboy offers an "exit ramp" for those stuck in a cycle of violence and incarceration, helping them develop the strength and skills to transform their lives and become contributing members of society. The organization's holistic approach, with free services and programs, supports 10,000 men and women a year as they work to overcome their pasts, reimagine their futures, and break the intergenerational cycle of gang violence. Therapeutic and educational offerings (case management, counseling, and classes), practical services (e.g., tattoo removal, work readiness, and legal assistance), and job training-focused business (e.g., Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Café, and Homeboy Silkscreen & Embroidery) provide healing alternatives to gang life, while creating more inclusive and healthier communities. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.
