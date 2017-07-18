 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

GCE Solutions Exhibits at Joint Statistical Meeting 2017

 
 
BALTIMORE - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- This year, GCE Solutions will be attending the Joint Statistical Meeting (JSM) conference at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The JSM 2017 conference is the largest gathering of statisticians held in North America. GCE Solutions will be exhibiting at the conference at booth 308, and looks forward to meeting people with backgrounds in biostatistics, biometrics, and SAS programming.

GCE Solutions is planning on making a big impression at the conference inside of the exhibit hall. Prizes, giveaways, games, and more will all be part of the activities at GCE's booth 308.

As a mid-sized CRO company, GCE prides themselves on being a company that is constantly developing innovative solutions to meet clients' needs, has a great sense of integrity, and understanding that the company is a key developer to save people's lives through the use of software for areas such as data de identification, anonymization, and de-identification.

The JSM 2017 conference is an excellent place for companies like GCE Solutions to gather insight into the future of the industry and new ideas to globally improve health care. There will be more than 6,000 statisticians in academia, industry, and government at the conference to learn from and interact with. GCE Solutions is looking forward to meeting new professionals and hopes to continue attending the JSM conference in future years.

GCE Solutions, Inc. (https://gcesolutions.com/) was founded in 2006 and is a global Clinical Research Organization headquartered in Bloomington, IL USA. GCE Solutions caters to the needs of clients in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries and has proven success by working with clients as a partner rather than a vendor. The GCE Solutions team is made up of industry recognized professionals with broad & in-depth industry expertise.

Contact
Ryan Corron, Marketing Manager
GCE Solutions, Inc.
***@gcesolutions.com
Source:GCE Solutions, Inc.
Email:***@gcesolutions.com Email Verified
