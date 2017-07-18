Country(s)
Coastal Steel Structures, Evolving Leaders in Prefab Metal Buildings, Announces New Website
Coastal Steel Structures announced today the launch of its newly revamped website. This redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information and features while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's value proposition and overall client benefits. The website also offers updated information on news and client testimonials.
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to provide cost effective prefabricated metal buildings to commercial, residential, agricultural and industrial industries. The new website goes live today, July 24th, 2017 and is located at the same address: www.CoastalSteelStructures.com .
"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand Coastal Steel Structures prefab metal buildings solution," said Stephan Caro, CEO of Coastal Steel Structures. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."
Coastal Steel Structures new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of new building projects, business activity, corporate milestones, events, and press releases.
About Coastal Steel Structures:
Coastal Steel Structures has provided farmers, ranchers, horse lovers, aviation enthusiasts, businesses and individuals with quality steel buildings for decades. Our buildings are easy enough to assemble yourself, are weather and insect resistant and come with a 25-year warranty. We proudly use only top quality 100% American-made steel in all our products. All our roof and wall panels have a GALVALUME® or painted finish.
In addition to all 50 U.S. states and the Canadian provinces, we can also ship to almost any other country in the world. We will work with you personally to provide a product that exceeds your expectations.
Our sales team will gladly answer any questions you might have. We'd love to share with you our wealth of information about Coastal Steel buildings. We are here to help you decide which structure and options are best suited for your needs and pricing.
Use our free quote form and receive a quote usually within 24 hours or less. Customized buildings may require a longer quote time. If you have any questions at all, or would just like to speak to one of our professional technicians about your needs, please request a phone call via our contact page.
We are one of the world's most trusted brands of prefab steel buildings. Because we insist that each structure meets our rigorous standards, our buildings have withstood the tests of time and the elements. Over our 60 years' combined experience we have worked hard to ensure that our buildings are of the highest quality available.
Contact
Coastal Steel Structures
8887833535
***@coastalsteelstructures.com
