 
News By Tag
* Tree Trek
* Attractions
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kissimmee
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park introduces an Annual Pass for year-round fun

 
 
Annual Pass
Annual Pass
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tree Trek
Attractions
Family

Industry:
Family

Location:
Kissimmee - Florida - US

Subject:
Features

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park always brings the fun—and now, the fun doesn't have to stop just because the day is over.

The park has introduced an Annual Pass, allowing those who buy it to climb all year round. Annual Passes are $199 and are valid for one year from the purchase date.

And those who have climbed within 30 days can save big. If they bring in the cash receipt or booking reference number, $40 will be deducted from the cost on an annual pass.

Passes can be purchased at the park, and guests can call 407-390-9999 to reserve one.

Tree Trek is an aerial obstacle course featuring 97 games and challenges for climbers of all levels. Courses get progressively higher and more challenging, bringing climbers up to 50 feet atop a pine tree forest. The park also features two 425-foot zip lines.

Tree Trek uses a world-class safety system, and climbers are given a safety demonstration beforehand by trained instructors.

The park is designed for ages 7 and up. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at orlandotreetrek.com or by calling 407-390-9999.

About Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park

Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park is more than just zip lines — it's Orlando's most thrilling tree-top experience. The park is built on a 15-acre pine tree canopy, and it features an aerial obstacle course with 97 games and challenges for climbers of every level. The courses take climbers higher as they go, reaching up to 50 feet atop the trees and ending with a pair of 425-foot plunging zip lines. The park is designed for ages 7 and up and provides heart-pounding fun for everyone. Orlando Tree Trek is located at 7625 Sinclair Road, Kissimmee. Departures start at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.orlandotreetrek.com or call 407-390-9999 to make a reservation.

Media Contact
Lauren Sedam
Wellons Communications
407-339-0879
lauren@wellonscommunications.com

Contact
Wellons Communications
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Source:Tree Trek Orlando
Email:***@wellonscommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Will Wellons Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share