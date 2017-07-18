News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park introduces an Annual Pass for year-round fun
The park has introduced an Annual Pass, allowing those who buy it to climb all year round. Annual Passes are $199 and are valid for one year from the purchase date.
And those who have climbed within 30 days can save big. If they bring in the cash receipt or booking reference number, $40 will be deducted from the cost on an annual pass.
Passes can be purchased at the park, and guests can call 407-390-9999 to reserve one.
Tree Trek is an aerial obstacle course featuring 97 games and challenges for climbers of all levels. Courses get progressively higher and more challenging, bringing climbers up to 50 feet atop a pine tree forest. The park also features two 425-foot zip lines.
Tree Trek uses a world-class safety system, and climbers are given a safety demonstration beforehand by trained instructors.
The park is designed for ages 7 and up. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at orlandotreetrek.com or by calling 407-390-9999.
About Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park
Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park is more than just zip lines — it's Orlando's most thrilling tree-top experience. The park is built on a 15-acre pine tree canopy, and it features an aerial obstacle course with 97 games and challenges for climbers of every level. The courses take climbers higher as they go, reaching up to 50 feet atop the trees and ending with a pair of 425-foot plunging zip lines. The park is designed for ages 7 and up and provides heart-pounding fun for everyone. Orlando Tree Trek is located at 7625 Sinclair Road, Kissimmee. Departures start at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.orlandotreetrek.com or call 407-390-9999 to make a reservation.
Media Contact
Lauren Sedam
Wellons Communications
407-339-0879
lauren@wellonscommunications.com
Contact
Wellons Communications
***@wellonscommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse