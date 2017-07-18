 
July 2017





Slot machine "Bombshell Bombers"

We thought about what should be our next slot machine, what could be its thematic affiliation & graphic design. We decided to stay on the subject of air battles of the Second World War, and in particular on the events which were in Pearl Harbor.
 
 
Bombshell_Bombers_Bomber_UI
MONTREAL, Quebec - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- After carefully studying the historical facts and the chronology of events, we began to compile a list of thematic objects that could be used as game elements of our slot machine. We hasten to note that the goal of our development was not the introduction of the player into the state of historical events and the search for facts, but it was necessary to preserve the atmosphere and now you can feel it. In addition to the game symbols, among which you will find many known items, such as captain's cap, aviation goggles and gloves, bomber, torpedo, you will have the opportunity to feel yourself in the role of a brave pilot. This role will be assigned to you in the bonus game, based on the story you will have to sit on the tail of enemy fighters and destroy them, but instead of the terrible show you will receive rewards for downed enemy aircraft in the form of pleasant cash bonuses. Now you have a great chance to combine a flight simulator and gambling entertainment, and the winnings will only spur to the conquest of new heights. More info you can find at http://slotopaint.com/bombshell-bombers/

You can also visit our shop at http://slotopaint.com/shop/

