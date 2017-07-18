South Shore Line invites educators to ride free of charge

End

-- To show appreciation for local educators, the South Shore Line (SSL) is welcoming local educators to ride the train for free from Monday, August 7, through Sunday, August 13, on all off-peak and weekend trains.John Parsons, SSL Vice President of Planning and Marketing, commented, "We really wanted to do something for teachers who work so hard to positively impact the lives of students in Northwest Indiana, South Bend and Chicago. This is our way of saying 'Thank You!'"Teachers are asked to present their valid school ID for free passage. Train schedules, including off-peak and weekend trains, can be found at www.mysouthshoreline.com.Parsons added, "We are hoping teachers will take advantage of this opportunity and have a final relaxing and fun getaway before the next school year begins."Throughout the year, the SSL introduces different campaigns and opportunities for free rides. The rail line expanded their kids ride free policy, allowing a maximum of three children under 14 years of age to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off- peak weekday trains and all weekend trains.The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.