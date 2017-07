Birthing of Giants Board of Experts Welcomes Jim McCann of 1-800-Flowers.com

Contact

-- New York, NY – The Birthing of Giants Fellowship Program is pleased to announce the inclusion of Jim McCann, founder of 1-800-Flowers.com and author of Talk is (Not!) Cheap and Stop and Sell The Roses to The Board of Experts. In his role as Board of Experts member, he will advise on the curriculum and the selection process for Birthing of Giants Fellowship applicants.Jim McCann started his merchant career as a florist and then as the founder of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, A consummate entrepreneur, McCann has shown a knack for making businesses grow and prosper. From its roots in 1976 as a single flower shop in Manhattan, NY, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has become the world's largest florist with revenues expected to exceed $1 billion. In the process, McCann changed the way flowers and other gifts are marketed for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and special occasions while helping to expand the definition of retailing – positioning his company to help customers express themselves and connect with the important people in their lives.McCann attributes much of his success to the lessons he learned in his first career in the social services. At St. John's Home for Boys in Rockaway, New York, McCann recalls, he helped underprivileged youths learn how to overcome the many challenges of their environment. His experiences greatly influenced his management style and prepared him to lead 1-800-FLOWERS.COM toward becoming one of the world's most successful multi-channel retailers.Originally incubated in the hallways of M.I.T. in 1996, with the partnership of Inc. Magazine, Birthing of Giants is an educational program for owners of growing companies and has had several of the leading entrepreneurs of its day pass through its doors. Earlier this year, The Business Owners Council (ownerscouncil.net), a learning community for the owners of fast-growing companies—also incubated by Inc. Magazine—completed a transaction to acquire the brand in order to re-launch the legendary entrepreneurs masterclass program.To be considered for this program, you must apply. Only 100 applicants will be selected for the 2018 year. Upon acceptance and completion of the program, you will be a Birthing of Giants Fellow for life and invited to alumni network conferences and events. High-achieving graduates will be invited to participate in an advanced accelerator program. Click here to learn more and apply: http://www.birthingofgiants.com Norm Brodsky is a senior contributing editor for Inc. Magazine and has served as the Master of Ceremonies for the Inc. 5000 Conference for over a decade. A veteran entrepreneur who has started three businesses that ranked in the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest growing companies, is also the author ofLewis Schiff is the author of several books, including the best-selling,and the founder and executive director of, a learning community for the owners of fast-growing businesses.