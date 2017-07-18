News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Birthing of Giants Board of Experts Welcomes Jim McCann of 1-800-Flowers.com
About Jim McCann
Jim McCann started his merchant career as a florist and then as the founder of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, A consummate entrepreneur, McCann has shown a knack for making businesses grow and prosper. From its roots in 1976 as a single flower shop in Manhattan, NY, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has become the world's largest florist with revenues expected to exceed $1 billion. In the process, McCann changed the way flowers and other gifts are marketed for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and special occasions while helping to expand the definition of retailing – positioning his company to help customers express themselves and connect with the important people in their lives.
McCann attributes much of his success to the lessons he learned in his first career in the social services. At St. John's Home for Boys in Rockaway, New York, McCann recalls, he helped underprivileged youths learn how to overcome the many challenges of their environment. His experiences greatly influenced his management style and prepared him to lead 1-800-FLOWERS.COM toward becoming one of the world's most successful multi-channel retailers.
ABOUT THE BIRTHING OF GIANTS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM
Originally incubated in the hallways of M.I.T. in 1996, with the partnership of Inc. Magazine, Birthing of Giants is an educational program for owners of growing companies and has had several of the leading entrepreneurs of its day pass through its doors. Earlier this year, The Business Owners Council (ownerscouncil.net)
To be considered for this program, you must apply. Only 100 applicants will be selected for the 2018 year. Upon acceptance and completion of the program, you will be a Birthing of Giants Fellow for life and invited to alumni network conferences and events. High-achieving graduates will be invited to participate in an advanced accelerator program. Click here to learn more and apply: http://www.birthingofgiants.com.
ABOUT THE BIRTHING OF GIANTS BOARD OF EXPERTS CO-CHAIRS:
NORM BRODSKY
Norm Brodsky is a senior contributing editor for Inc. Magazine and has served as the Master of Ceremonies for the Inc. 5000 Conference for over a decade. A veteran entrepreneur who has started three businesses that ranked in the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest growing companies, is also the author of Street Smarts: An All-Purpose Toolkit for Entrepreneurs
LEWIS SCHIFF
Lewis Schiff is the author of several books, including the best-selling, Business Brilliant: Surprising Lessons From the Greatest Self-Made Business Icons and the founder and executive director of The Business Owners Council, a learning community for the owners of fast-growing businesses.
For more information, please visit Birthing of Giants or call (347) 569-5123 or email questions@birthingofgiants.com
Contact
Lewis Schiff, Chairman
307-309-7154
***@birthingofgiants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse