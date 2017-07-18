 
July 2017
BBG&G Advertising 20th Anniversary

 
 
WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- BBG&G Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Hudson Valley Marketing Agency Serves Regional Clients

Campbell Hall, NY (July 10, 2017) – In the summer of 1997, four veterans of advertising and graphic design agencies in New York City opened their own business, BBG&G Advertising and Public Relations, to bring their Manhattan-honed talents to the Hudson Valley. This month, the sole remaining founder—Deborah Garry—celebrates the company's 20th anniversary with a team that's more than doubled in size.

Today, BBG&G is a full-service marketing firm serving the Hudson Valley and New York State, in a broad range of industries, including tourism, healthcare, education, and banking. BBG&G's services include strategy, branding and messaging, graphic design, social media, video, website development, digital advertising, app development, direct mail services, media buying, advertising tracking and evaluation, full public relations services, marketing automation, and additional related marketing activities.

"While we've never let go of traditional marketing disciplines, over the past two decades our team has built an expertise in up-to-the-minute digital and social media strategies," says Garry. "But more importantly, we form a true partnership with all of our clients in order to target their ideal clients in the smartest ways."

Current and past BBG&G clients include Dutchess Tourism, Inc., Flannery Animal Hospital, Homewood Suites, Orange County Trust Company, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Hudson Valley Tourism, McDonald's, Nancy's of Woodstock Artisanal Creamery, Panera Bread, Rockland County Tourism, Bon Secours Charity Health System, Warren County Tourism, and more.

"BBG&G Advertising has a perceptive understanding of what motivates people… They have created insightful marketing campaigns with primary result of increasing visitors to Dutchess County," says Mary Kay Vrba, president, of Dutchess Tourism, Inc.

A recipient of the GSA Schedule Award, BBG&G is also certified to serve the federal government as well as private corporations qualified through the General Services Administration. BBG&G is a certified New York State WBE (women-owned business entity).

BBG&G has received numerous awards for client work, most recently a sweep of the 14th Annual Service Industry Advertising (SIA) Awards within the tourism and service industries. These included a gold award for Dutchess Tourism's Craft Beverage video; a gold for newspaper print ads for Flannery Animal Hospital; a silver for Ulster County Economic Development Alliance's Ellenville Million marketing program; and a bronze award for the integrated marketing campaign for Ellenville, NY.

For more information, call (845) 615-9084 or visit www.bbggadv.com.

         ###

Editor's Note: Current and historical images of Deborah Garry and the agency are available upon request. Deborah is also available for live and recorded interviews to speak on the changing landscape of advertising, as well as doing business in the Hudson Valley, over the past 20 years.

