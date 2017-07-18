 
Abingdon, Virginia Shaman Publishes Third Book

 
 
Shamanism in the 21st Century
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Shamanism in the 21st Century, written by Abingdon, Virginia author, August Lageman, Ph.D.

August has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Psychology. August has served in the military, served as a parish pastor, taught and practiced psychotherapy, and was the founding executive director of Pastoral Counseling Services of Maryland. Presently, August runs a full time practice of Shamanistic Healing. Shamanism in the 21st Century is his third book.

Shamanism in the 21st Century grew out of the first seven years of August's work as a Shaman. The book shows how the teachings of the Four Winds Society work with clients, and integrates tools and insights from other forms of healing such as Reiki and Holographic Healing. August's book teaches how a person can heal from early trauma with the help of a Shaman.

Shamanism in the 21st Century can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through August's website, www.augustlightworker.com.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com

www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
Email:***@jancarolpublishing.com
Tags:Shamanism, Religion, Virginia
Industry:Publishing
Location:Johnson City - Tennessee - United States
