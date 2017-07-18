Abingdon, Virginia Shaman Publishes Third Book

Shamanism in the 21st Century

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Shamanism in the 21st Century, written by Abingdon, Virginia author, August Lageman, Ph.D.

August has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Psychology. August has served in the military, served as a parish pastor, taught and practiced psychotherapy, and was the founding executive director of Pastoral Counseling Services of Maryland. Presently, August runs a full time practice of Shamanistic Healing. Shamanism in the 21st Century is his third book.

Shamanism in the 21st Century grew out of the first seven years of August's work as a Shaman. The book shows how the teachings of the Four Winds Society work with clients, and integrates tools and insights from other forms of healing such as Reiki and Holographic Healing. August's book teaches how a person can heal from early trauma with the help of a Shaman.

Shamanism in the 21st Century can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through August's website, www.augustlightworker.com.

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.