West Virginia Author Pens New Book in the Hope House Girls Series

 
 
Always My Son
Always My Son
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Always My Son, written by West Virginia author, Charlotte Snead.

Charlotte has a masters in Social Work. Together with her husband, she has six children and several grandchildren. Charlotte is a Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) leader, and a board member of the Central West Virginia Center for Pregnancy Care, which she founded in 1985.

Always My Son is Charlotte's second book in her Hope House Girls Series. Always My Son follows the story of Candy, who has decided to keep her baby, and her journey through God's redemptive plan. Candy's hope is when the shame of her childhood abuse is revealed, her son, will accept the father who chose him.

The first book in Charlotte's series, A Place to Live, as well as her current book can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through her website, charlottesreaders.com.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com.

Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com

www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
