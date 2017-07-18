News By Tag
Astronauts and Aviation World Record Holders Announced as Cruise Flight Keynote Speakers
Registration is now open for this once –in-a-lifetime adventure that will travel to exotic ports-of-call and aviation destinations in the Caribbean while engaging with legends of air and space, enjoying unique aviation excursions, and participating in educational programs and film screenings. Departing January 7th, 2018, the 7-day cruise will bring guests to 'bucket list' vacation destinations such as Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; and Holland America's exclusive Bahamas Island, Half Moon Cay. Guests will enjoy the locations while having the unique opportunity for networking among like-minded aviation enthusiasts.
Retired U.S. Navy Captain and Space Shuttle Commander, Robert "Hoot" Gibson is an aeronautical engineer, test pilot, astronaut, and world record holder. Gibson is a veteran of five shuttle missions, a recipient of numerous honors, awards, and decorations including the DOD Distinguished Service Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrine, and numerous international medals including the Yuri Gagarin Gold Medal, as well as a member of the Astronaut Hall of Fame. In 2015 he added another honor when won the Unlimited Gold Race in "Strega" at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada.
A veteran of three space shuttle flights, Dr. Rhea Seddon spent 19 years with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In 1978 she was selected as one of the first six women to enter the Astronaut Program. She served as a Mission Specialist on flights in 1985 and 1991 and as Payload Commander in charge of all science activities on her final flight in 1993. Now with LifeWings Partners, LLC she teaches this concept to healthcare institutions across the United States.
Following a lengthy and successful military career as a pilot, Captain McBride was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in January 1978. He served as the pilot of space shuttle mission STS 41-G aboard the space shuttle Challenger in October 1984, which was the first mission to have a crew of seven. Captain McBride is the recipient of many special honors and awards, among which are the Legion of Merit and the Defense Superior Service Medal.
Dick Rutan made history in December of 1986 after completing a nine day, three minute and forty-four second around-the-world, non-stop and non-refueled flight, setting world records that remain unchallenged today. President Ronald Reagan awarded Dick the Presidential Citizen's Medal of Honor at a special ceremony for the Voyager Team four days after the landing. Dick was also enshrined into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2002.
Cruise Flight attendees will benefit from the talent and wisdom of these trailblazers and will have the opportunity to participate in the popular FAA WINGS courses, honor veterans with a warbird flyover, learn of the current aviation tax and medical information, and perhaps most importantly enjoy aviation themed films all with like-minded friends and family members.
As you can imagine, a vacation filled with aviation education, exotic locations, and fantastic adventures, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As such, rooms for the Cruise Flight are filling up fast, so visit www.cruiseflight.com to sign up for your pass to excitement today.
About Cruise Flight:
Cruise Flight, the first of its kind aviation-themed cruise adventure, makes history in 2018 with the first charter of Holland America's ms. Eurodam sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 7, 2018. The legendary voyage allows aviation enthusiasts an intimate atmosphere in which to converse with aviation experts and others who share their passion for flight. Cruise Flight provides an exceptional vacation travel experience for aviators and enthusiasts through elite education opportunities, memorable camaraderie, and unforgettable destinations. If you're attending AirVenture Oshkosh, we invite you to stop by booth 1007 in Hangar A.
About Reel Stuff:
Reel Stuff Aviation Resources LLC was founded by Ron Kaplan in 2012. In addition to producing world-class film festival and screening events for non-profit organizations, Kaplan provides aviation production, fundraising, script review, event planning, talent, and media relations services. Clients have included the Army Aviation Association of America, Columbus COSI, Aviation Community Foundation, National Aviation Hall of Fame, Bremont Watch Co., and the Air Force Museum Foundation. Reel Stuff will provide programming and business development services by securing noted presenters and scheduling theatre programming for the maiden voyage, as well as developing marketing ties to industry and media.
* EAA AirVenture attendees are invited to meet and interview Dick Rutan on Wednesday – July 26th at 1PM and Thursday – July 27th at 11AM in Hangar A, booth 1007.*
