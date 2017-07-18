News By Tag
Pile It High: PepperJax Grill Rolls Out New Pulled Pork on July 17
New grill addition is available at all 41 PepperJax Grill locations as a permanent menu item
True to its signature grill experience, the new Pulled Pork is fired up and grilled-up fresh for every guest order then loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers and layered on to a hearth-baked Philly roll.
"Our guests love us for our high-quality meats grilled up right in front of them," said Tim Casey, CEO of PepperJax Grill.
"Pulled Pork stays true to that grill experience as it brings guests a new, full-of-flavor option that balances something new with something tried-and-true. Pulled Pork continues to round-out our protein offerings at the grill, we love the product and can't wait for our guests to try it."
PepperJax Grill restaurants have been firing up classic Jax Phillies with savory meats, like Classic Steak or Smoked Brisket, served hot-off-the grill for more than 15 years in a welcoming ambiance all grilled in an experience all its own. Guests can add the new Pulled Pork to any Philly, Bowl, or Loaded Fries at their nearest location today.
ABOUT PEPPERJAX GRILL
PepperJax Grill opened its first location in Omaha, Neb. in 2002 and has been grilling up flavorful meats at the front-and-center of each restaurant ever since. The restaurants' menus make a statement with its bold flavors bringing guests mouthwatering PepperJax Phillies, Philly Bowls, Salads, Loaded Fries and more. Today, with more than 40 locations and growing, PepperJax is committed to giving back to each neighborhood it serves and its partners. Experience the grill at any restaurant or learn more about PepperJax at www.pepperjax.com, www.facebook.com/
PEPPERJAX GRILL CONTACT:
Megan Prejzner
Communications Manager
mprejzner@pepperjax.com | (303) 742-5071
www.PepperJaxGrill.com
