 
News By Tag
* Pulled Pork
* PepperJax
* Grill
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lakewood
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Pile It High: PepperJax Grill Rolls Out New Pulled Pork on July 17

New grill addition is available at all 41 PepperJax Grill locations as a permanent menu item
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pulled Pork
* PepperJax
* Grill

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Lakewood - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Products

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Brave the heat this summer and get your buns out for PepperJax Grill's all new Pulled Pork. The newest grill option is available at all PepperJax Grill locations now.

True to its signature grill experience, the new Pulled Pork is fired up and grilled-up fresh for every guest order then loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers and layered on to a hearth-baked Philly roll.

"Our guests love us for our high-quality meats grilled up right in front of them," said Tim Casey, CEO of PepperJax Grill.

"Pulled Pork stays true to that grill experience as it brings guests a new, full-of-flavor option that balances something new with something tried-and-true. Pulled Pork continues to round-out our protein offerings at the grill, we love the product and can't wait for our guests to try it."

PepperJax Grill restaurants have been firing up classic Jax Phillies with savory meats, like Classic Steak or Smoked Brisket, served hot-off-the grill for more than 15 years in a welcoming ambiance all grilled in an experience all its own. Guests can add the new Pulled Pork to any Philly, Bowl, or Loaded Fries at their nearest location today.

Sign-up to receive special offers on new menu items, keep tabs on the latest happenings, or find the nearest PepperJax restaurant at www.PepperJaxGrill.com.

ABOUT PEPPERJAX GRILL

PepperJax Grill opened its first location in Omaha, Neb. in 2002 and has been grilling up flavorful meats at the front-and-center of each restaurant ever since. The restaurants' menus make a statement with its bold flavors bringing guests mouthwatering PepperJax Phillies, Philly Bowls, Salads, Loaded Fries and more. Today, with more than 40 locations and growing, PepperJax is committed to giving back to each neighborhood it serves and its partners. Experience the grill at any restaurant or learn more about PepperJax at www.pepperjax.com, www.facebook.com/PepperJaxGrill and www.instagram.com/pjaxgrill/.

PEPPERJAX GRILL CONTACT:

Megan Prejzner

Communications Manager

mprejzner@pepperjax.com | (303) 742-5071

www.PepperJaxGrill.com

Contact
Megan Prejzner
***@pepperjax.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pepperjax.com Email Verified
Tags:Pulled Pork, PepperJax, Grill
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Lakewood - Colorado - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share