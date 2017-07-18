 
July 2017





Premier Precision Aerospace Facility Closes–Over 7 Million Dollars of CNC Equipment & Accessories

Premier Precision Aerospace Facility Closes – Over 7 Million Dollars of CNC Equipment & Accessories to be auctioned. Over 50 late model CNC machines, auctioned in a 1-day public onsite and online auction hosted by Resell CNC & Ashman Company.
 
PHOENIX - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Premier Precision Aerospace Facility Closes – Over 7 Million Dollars of CNC Equipment and Accessories to be auctioned

Over 50 CNC machines, models as late as 2016, will be auctioned in a 1-day public onsite and online auction hosted by Resell CNC Auctions and Ashman Company.

Phoenix, AZ – August 10, 2017, 10:00 am PST – Resell CNC in conjunction with Ashman Company will be holding a 1-day public onsite and online auction of over $7 million late model CNC equipment. The sale offers high precision technology from a first class Aerospace facility which features (21) Late model Haas CNC Vertical Machines including VF-2, VF-3, VF-2SS, VF-3SS; (9) Mori-Seiki Horizontal CNC Machining Centers; (15) Nakamura – Tome CNC Centers including TMC20, SC250, TM615, and SL 200; (2) Citizen Swiss Screw Machines and more. Additionally, over $1,000,000 of inspection equipment, tooling, certified raw materials (including aerospace aluminum), and accessories are available, all protected with preventative maintenance programs. "The machines in this auction come from a first class Aerospace Facility, with high end, high precision equipment. We're excited to bring these quality pieces of equipment to our customers in this 1-day public event." For more information visit: http://auction.resellcnc.com

About Resell CNC - Resell CNC is proud to be the leading used CNC dealer and auction company in today's global market for used CNC machinery. Managed by individuals with over 125 years' combined experience in buying and selling used manufacturing equipment, Resell CNC provides a simple, reliable, and trusted auction platform that helps American manufacturers stay competitive and profitable in the global marketplace.

