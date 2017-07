Engineered Venture Services Helps Ventures Across the United States Seeking Funding

EVS Helps Ventures Seeking Funding Across U.S.

-- The Engineered Venture Services (EVS) "Next Generation Engineered" approach to venture due diligence provides a new innovative, consistent, and process based methodology, that optimizes the venture evaluation process for ventures all over the United States seeking funding. "We provide so many advantages to ventures seeking funding, as well as minimize the time, effort, and costs associated with fundraising activities and marketing expenses," said CEO and founder of EVS, Julio Gonzalez.· Optimize funding alignment between specific venture funding requirements and available funding resources:1. Family Offices, Angel Investors, and Private Equity2. Industry & Sector Profiles; Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Technology, Real Estate, etc.3. Impact Investing; Healthcare, Social, Environmental, etc.· Benchmark client's venture investment opportunity against industry best practice & next generation evaluation metrics (Track Record, Executive Team, Market, Product, Competitive Advantage, ROI, etc.)· Minimize investor risk in client's venture, by taking advantage of potential Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credits to offset capital investments· Manage and track venture opportunities using the latest cloud computing & database technologies, to maximize investment visibility to investors and optimize investor funding alignment preferences & investment portfolio requirements· Full life cycle venture opportunity management system that tracks and integrates the core venture investment profiles including; Investment Ventures, Subject Matter Experts, Legal/Intellectual Property Resources, Funding/Financial Resources, and a Venture Management Committee, to professionally navigate the venture investment opportunity through the processFor more information, please visit http://www.EngineeredVentureServices.com