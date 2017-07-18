News By Tag
Engineered Venture Services Helps Ventures Across the United States Seeking Funding
EVS Advantages for Ventures Looking for Funding
· Optimize funding alignment between specific venture funding requirements and available funding resources:
1. Family Offices, Angel Investors, and Private Equity
2. Industry & Sector Profiles; Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Technology, Real Estate, etc.
3. Impact Investing; Healthcare, Social, Environmental, etc.
· Benchmark client's venture investment opportunity against industry best practice & next generation evaluation metrics (Track Record, Executive Team, Market, Product, Competitive Advantage, ROI, etc.)
· Minimize investor risk in client's venture, by taking advantage of potential Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credits to offset capital investments
Proprietary Investment Management Platform
· Manage and track venture opportunities using the latest cloud computing & database technologies, to maximize investment visibility to investors and optimize investor funding alignment preferences & investment portfolio requirements
· Full life cycle venture opportunity management system that tracks and integrates the core venture investment profiles including; Investment Ventures, Subject Matter Experts, Legal/Intellectual Property Resources, Funding/Financial Resources, and a Venture Management Committee, to professionally navigate the venture investment opportunity through the process
For more information, please visit http://www.EngineeredVentureServices.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
