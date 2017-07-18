 
July 2017





Engineered Venture Services Helps Ventures Across the United States Seeking Funding

 
 
EVS Helps Ventures Seeking Funding Across U.S.
EVS Helps Ventures Seeking Funding Across U.S.
 
NEW YORK - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Engineered Venture Services (EVS) "Next Generation Engineered" approach to venture due diligence provides a new innovative, consistent, and process based methodology, that optimizes the venture evaluation process for ventures all over the United States seeking funding. "We provide so many advantages to ventures seeking funding, as well as minimize the time, effort, and costs associated with fundraising activities and marketing expenses," said CEO and founder of EVS, Julio Gonzalez.

EVS Advantages for Ventures Looking for Funding

·       Optimize funding alignment between specific venture funding requirements and available funding resources:

1.    Family Offices, Angel Investors, and Private Equity

2.    Industry & Sector Profiles; Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Technology, Real Estate, etc.

3.    Impact Investing; Healthcare, Social, Environmental, etc.

·       Benchmark client's venture investment opportunity against industry best practice & next generation evaluation metrics (Track Record, Executive Team, Market, Product, Competitive Advantage, ROI, etc.)

·       Minimize investor risk in client's venture, by taking advantage of potential Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credits to offset capital investments

Proprietary Investment Management Platform

·       Manage and track venture opportunities using the latest cloud computing & database technologies, to maximize investment visibility to investors and optimize investor funding alignment preferences & investment portfolio requirements

·       Full life cycle venture opportunity management system that tracks and integrates the core venture investment profiles including; Investment Ventures, Subject Matter Experts, Legal/Intellectual Property Resources, Funding/Financial Resources, and a Venture Management Committee, to professionally navigate the venture investment opportunity through the process

   For more information, please visit http://www.EngineeredVentureServices.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
