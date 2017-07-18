News By Tag
Weekly Hotels Announced As The Top Reason Behind Growing Popularity Of Extended Stay Hotels In USA
Weekly hotels are emerging as one of the top choices of both, short and long term travellers in the USA. While talking to a spokesperson, of Weekly Hotels, we found out the top reasons behind this rising popularity.
As per the details shared by the spokesperson of the Weekly Hotes, the company aims to address the primary problem faced by travellers across the country. Many people, while travelling abroad or to a new city, hesitate from eating outside, especially the regular travellers. Weekly Hotels, to cater the needs of the travellers, offer extended stay hotel services, and provide them small kitchens fitted inside their rooms. These kitchens are fortified with all the modern day niceties like a refrigerator, a microwave, cooking stoves, pans, plates, pots, utensils, etc. Apart from the kitchen, there are many other amenities which they provide to their guests.
The spokesperson, while talking about the increasing popularity and acceptance of the extended stay concept, told us that, earlier, these hotels were considered as the temporary housing by only the business travellers, and were popular among only this category of travellers. But, gradually, the trend is changing. What was traditionally considered as one of the things particularly geared towards the people relocating to other cities or perhaps, the business travellers working on longer projects, has now become one of the top choices of the people staying for shorter durations as well. He mentioned that now, slowly, people have started ditching the hotels and holiday resorts for extended stay hotels in USA.
He also highlighted that they offer their guests broad spectrum of amenities at much lower cost in these properties, and enable them to search the best properties as per their requirements.
The spokesperson also talked about the website of the "Weekly Hotels" which acts as a search engine for the travellers using which they can find out the best properties ideally suiting their requirements, budget, destination and other specific needs. Whether a traveller is seeking discounted weekly stay rates or affordable long term living solutions, or a stay for just 2 – 3 days, every demand of the guests is catered in the best possible manner by the Weekly Hotels. In fact, most of our properties boast about providing a home away from home with all the facilities that one can ever think of.
He accentuated on the fact that we focus on providing our guests the value for money and a flexible living solution where they can opt for all the amenities that they need and can book them online easily from their home to plan their stay.
About the Company
Weekly Hotels is an online hotel search engine that offers online hotel accommodation bookings with access to the long stay or extended stay hotels in USA. The website provides users with an array of options and preferences to help them search the best hotel as per their bespoke requirements.
To know more about our offerings or to book an accommodation, visit us at https://www.weeklyhotels.com/
Contact
Weekly Hotels
***@weeklyhotels.com
