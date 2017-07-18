YHM Designs and RWY23 Launch U.S. Airport Code 5-Panel Caps

Handsome Hats Embroidered with Top U.S. Airport Codes to Celebrate Your Hometown, Favorite City or Dream Destination

SFO San Francisco 5-Panel Cap - Black

-- Look sharp with a low-profile hat embroidered with the new YHM Designs jet logo and your favorite airport code.Now available at RWY23, these hats feature the three-letter IATA codes of 25 top airports from across the United States.From Boston's BOS, to Minneapolis-St. Paul's MSP, Denver's DEN, Salt Lake City's SLC and Seattle's SEA, RWY23 has you covered from East to West. And don't forget Honolulu's HNL too!This soft-structured, low-profile, five-panel cap is made of 100% cotton. It also features metal eyelets and a nylon strap clip closure. Each hat is embroidered to order in a choice of colors: black, grey, khaki, navy blue and olive green.These hats also make great gifts for a family member, close friend, student going off to college, expat missing home, travel lover, or die-hard aviation fan.Caps are available in the U.S. for $26.99 each plus applicable taxes. Shipping in the U.S. is free. Nominal shipping fees are added for international orders.RWY23 is the U.S. companion site to Canada's YHM Designs. Both RWY23 and YHM Designs offer city-themed and travel-inspired products with references to location, transit, geography and history – and more than a dash of fun!RWY23 is shorthand for Runway 23, indicating an airport runway oriented to the southwest at 230 degrees. The store specializes in cool airport code and travel stuff.YHM Designs takes its name from Hamilton, Ontario's IATA airport code of YHM. It identifies Hamilton's place in a global network.