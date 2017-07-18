 
Premier Logo Design Company Offers Irresistible Limited Period Deals!

Professional logo design for all businesses with minute attention to details. The company has stalwarts of the profession that are highly trained and also fully aware of the current trends and upcoming trends in graphics.
 
 
logo (1)
logo (1)
KOLKATTA, India - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The search for an apt logo for your business immaterial of its size has ended! Logo Art Studio, as its name suggests and a wing of Elagoon Digital has recently announced a flat 20% discount on its services. The limited period offer comes from the premier logo design company that has given the business community some of the best logos that have helped them gain mileage over their rivals almost instantly. This is sure to benefit several other businesses that have limited budget but wish to press into service top-notch designers in the field of logo design.

"We have experts in the field of logo design that are educated on every minute aspect of such services. Be it the appropriate use of colors, correct choice of shapes, the best colors for them or the fitting font, our expert designers have the knowledge of them all. We have given our clients new logos for their business that will help build up communication with the potential customer groups. Several other of our clients that have traditional businesses approached us to modify their existing logos that we have tweaked effectively making them relevant to the present generations," said the head of designing of the company.

It now up to the business houses to make maximum use of the fine technical and aesthetical expertise of the Logo Art Studio https://www.logoartstudio.com at an affordable rate during the limited period. Getting a smart logo that conveys the values of your company and is instantly identifiable by the consumer is important for immediate ROI and also long-term branding. Get yours today by getting in touch with the company that will deliver your requirement in record time as well!

Contact
Logo Art Studio Pvt Ltd
+91 33 3044 2044
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Elagoon Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Logo Design Company, Professional Logo Design
Industry:Marketing
Location:Kolkatta - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
