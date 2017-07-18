News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Valiant Roar Founder Tina M. Meitl Promotes The Path To True Potential
OBERLIN, KS – July 24, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Develop Potential Over Performance,"
Meitl writes, "I am dedicated to helping people wake up to and achieve their full potential." She continues adding, "Before you can be an exceptional leader, businessperson, sales person or mentor, you must understand that real success does not come as a result of focusing on things outside of yourself. The first part of waking up comes from understanding that your beliefs create your reality."
According to Meitl, "Changing your beliefs is a process. Things have to change within you before things will change for you. It's about developing yourself as a person. To do that you must take your focus away from the business and place it squarely on yourself."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
