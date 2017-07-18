YHM Designs Launches Canada Airport Code Beanies

Winter Hats Embroidered with Top Canada Airport Codes to Celebrate Your Hometown, Favourite City or Dream Destination

YYZ Toronto Beanie - Black

-- Keep your head warm with a cozy beanie embroidered with the new YHM Designs jet logo and your favourite airport code.Now available at YHM Designs, these winter hats feature the three-letter IATA identifiers of 30 top airports from across Canada.Airport codes are shorthands for referring to cities and denote a sense of place in a global network. They invoke the spirit of travel, adventure, discovery and escape. They remind you of home. They inspire you with dreams. And you can celebrate them with our gear.From Halifax's YHZ to Montreal's YUL, Toronto's YYZ, Winnipeg's YWG, Calgary's YYC and Vancouver's YVR, YHM Designs has you covered from East to West.The 12" knit beanie is made of 60% cotton/40% acrylic and offers a snug fit. Each hat is embroidered to order in a choice of colours: black, dark green, grey, navy blue and white.These hats also make great gifts for family members, close friends, students going off to college, expats missing home, travel lovers, or die-hard aviation fans.Beanies are available in Canada for $26.99 (CAD) each plus applicable taxes and shipping fees.YHM Designs offers city-themed and travel-inspired products with references to location, transit, geography and history – and more than a dash of fun!YHM Designs takes its name from Hamilton, Ontario's IATA airport code of YHM. It identifies Hamilton's place in a global network.