 
News By Tag
* Airport
* Travel
* Apparel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

YHM Designs Launches Canada Airport Code Beanies

Winter Hats Embroidered with Top Canada Airport Codes to Celebrate Your Hometown, Favourite City or Dream Destination
 
 
YYZ Toronto Beanie - Black
YYZ Toronto Beanie - Black
TORONTO - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Keep your head warm with a cozy beanie embroidered with the new YHM Designs jet logo and your favourite airport code.

Now available at YHM Designs, these winter hats feature the three-letter IATA identifiers of 30 top airports from across Canada.

Airport codes are shorthands for referring to cities and denote a sense of place in a global network. They invoke the spirit of travel, adventure, discovery and escape. They remind you of home. They inspire you with dreams. And you can celebrate them with our gear.

From Halifax's YHZ to Montreal's YUL, Toronto's YYZ, Winnipeg's YWG, Calgary's YYC and Vancouver's YVR, YHM Designs has you covered from East to West.

The 12" knit beanie is made of 60% cotton/40% acrylic and offers a snug fit. Each hat is embroidered to order in a choice of colours: black, dark green, grey, navy blue and white.

These hats also make great gifts for family members, close friends, students going off to college, expats missing home, travel lovers, or die-hard aviation fans.

Beanies are available in Canada for $26.99 (CAD) each plus applicable taxes and shipping fees.

Order online at:

- https://www.yhmdesigns.ca

About YHM Designs

YHM Designs offers city-themed and travel-inspired products with references to location, transit, geography and history – and more than a dash of fun!

YHM Designs takes its name from Hamilton, Ontario's IATA airport code of YHM. It identifies Hamilton's place in a global network.

Contact
Tom R. Ratcliffe
***@yhmdesigns.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@yhmdesigns.ca Email Verified
Tags:Airport, Travel, Apparel
Industry:Apparel
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
YHM Designs News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share