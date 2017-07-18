News By Tag
One piece retractable fine marker from Detectamet reduces contamination risks
Detectamet's new Fine Tip Markers help to reduce food contamination. They are retractable with no loose caps to lose in the food being processed and the detectable plastics used to make them they can be rejected by metal detectors and X-ray systems
It is proven to be robust, non-toxic and detectable by metal detection and X-ray inspection systems. The permanent ink can write on a wide range of materials including board, metal, plastic paper and glass.
The marker is made in Detectamet's food contrasting blue plastic with a choice of four permanent inks – red, blue, green or black.
"Many of the users of our popular dual detectable marker pens have asked us if we can supply fine tip markers for writing on things like our detectable keyhole tags" said Chairman Sean Smith
"One customer told me she liked the way our markers could write on most surfaces 'when Detectamet says it's permanent it really is.' was how she described it"
The markers are supplied in packs of 10 and are designed for use on detectable equipment tags, for example, to record service and inspection data
For more information contact s.smith at detectamet.com or visit
http://www.detectamet.co.uk/
