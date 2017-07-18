One piece retractable fine marker from Detectamet reduces contamination risks

Detectamet's new Fine Tip Markers help to reduce food contamination. They are retractable with no loose caps to lose in the food being processed and the detectable plastics used to make them they can be rejected by metal detectors and X-ray systems

-- This detectable pen design helps to resolve the HACCP management challenge of physical contamination in food and drink processing where plastic contamination can trigger expensive product recalls.It is proven to be robust, non-toxic and detectable by metal detection and X-ray inspection systems. The permanent ink can write on a wide range of materials including board, metal, plastic paper and glass.The marker is made in Detectamet's food contrasting blue plastic with a choice of four permanent inks – red, blue, green or black."Many of the users of our popular dual detectable marker pens have asked us if we can supply fine tip markers for writing on things like our detectable keyhole tags" said Chairman Sean Smith"One customer told me she liked the way our markers could write on most surfaces 'when Detectamet says it's permanent it really is.' was how she described it"The markers are supplied in packs of 10 and are designed for use on detectable equipment tags, for example, to record service and inspection dataFor more information contact s.smith at detectamet.com or visit