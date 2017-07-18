 
News By Tag
* Magazine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Midlothian
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Two Hits Become One As The Outlaws Echo Merges With Westerner Magazine

Western literary magazines Outlaws Echo and Westerner have merged as Western sales reach a new all-time high during 2017.
 
 
"Westerner Magazine" is now available from www.westernermagazine.com.
"Westerner Magazine" is now available from www.westernermagazine.com.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced on Monday by Outlaws Publishing publicity department that their Western magazine "Outlaws Echo" would be merging with "Westerner" magazine as readerships for both magazines grow.

With 7% of Western purchases in the top 100 being Paul L. Thompson's books, it looks likely that Paul L. Thompson will become one of the top sellers of the year. With Outlaws Publishing already scoring hits with A.H. Holt, E.C. Herbert and Bruce G. Bennett, this puts them firmly in place to become the bestselling Western publishing house of the year.

"I believe in every book I publish," Outlaws Publishing chairman J.C. Hulsey stated a few days ago. "Big hit—small hit—no hit. But I believe readers have to be given the chance to discover these books, and combining our magazines means that more readers will discover great books, and more readers will be entertained by the books featured."

With a heavy emphasis on promotion and over two hundred books on schedule for release throughout 2017, Outlaws Publishing looks likely to keep scoring hit after hit, which will only be aided by the merger between two of the biggest Western-themed e-magazines on the market.

"Nobody in the industry has ever seen such an emphasis towards growth and promotion," Hulsey continued. "It's about time publishing companies put their money where their mouth is and started promoting the books they publish. We have an opportunity here to create something much bigger by combining forces."

You can learn more about Westerner and Outlaws Publishing LLC, by contacting their press office at info@outlawspublishing.com (mailto:jc@outlawspublishing.com).

Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
End
Source:Outlaws Publishing
Email:***@outlawspublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Magazine
Industry:Books
Location:Midlothian - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Novel Ideas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share