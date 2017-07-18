News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Two Hits Become One As The Outlaws Echo Merges With Westerner Magazine
Western literary magazines Outlaws Echo and Westerner have merged as Western sales reach a new all-time high during 2017.
With 7% of Western purchases in the top 100 being Paul L. Thompson's books, it looks likely that Paul L. Thompson will become one of the top sellers of the year. With Outlaws Publishing already scoring hits with A.H. Holt, E.C. Herbert and Bruce G. Bennett, this puts them firmly in place to become the bestselling Western publishing house of the year.
"I believe in every book I publish," Outlaws Publishing chairman J.C. Hulsey stated a few days ago. "Big hit—small hit—no hit. But I believe readers have to be given the chance to discover these books, and combining our magazines means that more readers will discover great books, and more readers will be entertained by the books featured."
With a heavy emphasis on promotion and over two hundred books on schedule for release throughout 2017, Outlaws Publishing looks likely to keep scoring hit after hit, which will only be aided by the merger between two of the biggest Western-themed e-magazines on the market.
"Nobody in the industry has ever seen such an emphasis towards growth and promotion," Hulsey continued. "It's about time publishing companies put their money where their mouth is and started promoting the books they publish. We have an opportunity here to create something much bigger by combining forces."
You can learn more about Westerner and Outlaws Publishing LLC, by contacting their press office at info@outlawspublishing.com (mailto:jc@outlawspublishing.com).
Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@outlawspublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse