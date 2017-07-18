 
Industry News





July 2017
Tammeca Rochester, Former Marketing Executive Celebrates Success of Harlem Cycle

The First and Only Boutique Indoor Cycling Studio in Harlem, Promotes Health in African American Community
 
 
Soulful workout at Harlem Cycle, NYC
Soulful workout at Harlem Cycle, NYC
 
NEW YORK - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- HARLEM CYCLE,http://www.harlem-cycle.com, the first and only boutique indoor cycling studio to offer a rigorous fitness experience in the heart of Uptown Manhattan. Harlem Cycle, owned and operated by Tammeca Rochester, specializes in helping individuals improve their physical and mental well-being through detailed cardio sessions. Daily classes range from an ultimate conditioning ride to the signature one-hour class where clients are pushed through traditional cycling as well as 30-minute off bike core and strength exercises. Located at 2350 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, (137 & 138 streets) Harlem Cycle is open 7 days a week, from 6:30am-8:30PM. And at $25 per class offers the best get fit music covering genres from soul, reggae, and hip hop.

Harlem, the cultural hub of Uptown Manhattan, is home to a long and rich history of artists, educators, athletes, and entertainers. From Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday to Thurgood Marshall, Maya Angelou, and Marcus Samuelsson, the spirit of the Harlem community has always embraced its most visionary thinkers. Add to that list, Tammeca Rochester, former Senior Brand Manager at Colgate Palmolive, turned entrepreneur who believes her neighborhood finally deserves a holistic approach to wellness. "Today everyone lives a fast-paced life juggling work, family and friends often at the cost of their individual health and well being. Harlem Cycle is here to create a supportive environment where you can have fun while pushing yourself physically all with the goal of getting back to being your best self. Many people don't know the health benefits from taking spin classes; everything from stress/anxiety relief, joint and tendon health, cardiovascular endurance and bliss. At Harlem Cycle, our playlist has the best grooves from soul to reggae says, Tammeca."

Customers rave about Harlem Cycle.

Harlem Cycle has an organic feel, the walls have history, as it's located on one of the most historical blocks "Strivers Row" All of the instructors and greeters make you feel comfortable. No judgments. That concerned me, as it's been awhile since I amped up my cardio game. Music is awesome, I highly recommend it. ~Sally H (Yelp Review)

Amazing class! Tammeca is awesome, attentive and full of energy. Love seeing women who look like me pursuing a healthier lifestyle. Will definitely be back! Karen Darelestin (Google Review)

Unlike other cycling studios, Harlem Cycle—a minority owned and operated establishment—is committed to providing an approachable, non-competitive, community environment. This distinct ethos can be seen through the studio's four core principles:  Culture, Convenience, Commitment and Community. Uptown residents deserve the very best in holistic health and fitness options. Now, with Harlem Cycle, they have them! Culture. Fitness. Soul.

To learn more about Harlem Cycle, visit their website,http://www.harlem-cycle.com. To schedule an interview, take a class, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.

Click to Share