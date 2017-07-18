News By Tag
Tammeca Rochester, Former Marketing Executive Celebrates Success of Harlem Cycle
The First and Only Boutique Indoor Cycling Studio in Harlem, Promotes Health in African American Community
Harlem, the cultural hub of Uptown Manhattan, is home to a long and rich history of artists, educators, athletes, and entertainers. From Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday to Thurgood Marshall, Maya Angelou, and Marcus Samuelsson, the spirit of the Harlem community has always embraced its most visionary thinkers. Add to that list, Tammeca Rochester, former Senior Brand Manager at Colgate Palmolive, turned entrepreneur who believes her neighborhood finally deserves a holistic approach to wellness. "Today everyone lives a fast-paced life juggling work, family and friends often at the cost of their individual health and well being. Harlem Cycle is here to create a supportive environment where you can have fun while pushing yourself physically all with the goal of getting back to being your best self. Many people don't know the health benefits from taking spin classes; everything from stress/anxiety relief, joint and tendon health, cardiovascular endurance and bliss. At Harlem Cycle, our playlist has the best grooves from soul to reggae says, Tammeca."
Customers rave about Harlem Cycle.
Harlem Cycle has an organic feel, the walls have history, as it's located on one of the most historical blocks "Strivers Row" All of the instructors and greeters make you feel comfortable. No judgments. That concerned me, as it's been awhile since I amped up my cardio game. Music is awesome, I highly recommend it. ~Sally H (Yelp Review)
Amazing class! Tammeca is awesome, attentive and full of energy. Love seeing women who look like me pursuing a healthier lifestyle. Will definitely be back! Karen Darelestin (Google Review)
Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
917-509-3061
***@thebrandnewmommy.com
