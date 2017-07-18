News By Tag
Be Proud to Say Made in America!
When we are always reaching for the newest and cheapest model, you don't always think about how buying foreign products effects our country. And in turn affects you, as an American citizen.
Since the year 2000 the US has lost 5 million manufacturing jobs. Some speculate that the cause of this rapid decline in manufacturing jobs is due to the North American Free Trade Agreement with China and Mexico as of 1994. But there was an increase in the amount of manufacturing jobs from 1994 until 2000. Others tend to believe the declining trend is due to the advancement in technology. Jobs that were once done by people are being replaced with robots and computer technology. The combination of free trade and tech advancements only made this rapid recession faster and harder then we could have predicted, nevertheless it was inevitable.
Even with these stats manufacturing is still a crucial part of the US economy. Giving jobs to over 12.3 million Americans. But it's a dim comparison to what the manufacturing industry once was in the United States. We also need to evaluate the professions that have replaced factory jobs. These workers that were once making an average of $20.17 an hour are now working in retail, customer service jobs, and in the restaurant industry making only minimum wage. That's only a third of what they were once making hourly as factory workers. Putting this whole group of people from the lower middle class to working class and some even below poverty level.
What can we do as Americans? We can be conscientious consumers. Do your research before purchasing. While still looking for a cost efficient product, try to steer clear of products not made in America. In doing this you are supporting the manufacturing trade in America. The more need there is for American made products, the more jobs and opportunities will arise for the American people.
What can you count on when you buy American made products? Quality. Quality products made with superior parts. Products made by your neighbor, brother, or friend in good working conditions with fair pay and high standards. Great American companies that value their employees as well as their customers.
Great companies like Temple Display. Temple Display is one of the nation's premier suppliers of seasonal decorations and lighted displays. All of Temple Display's decorations are made right here in the USA! So you know you are not only getting superior products, but all custom designs and alterations can be made easily and quickly. No other display company can match their personalized service, comprehensive product warranties, and innovative designs. An American company selling American made products. A company that is truly worthy of your support. Click here (http://www.templedisplay.com/
