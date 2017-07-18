News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mike Grell Selected For Wizard World Hall of Legends
'Green Arrow', "Green Lantern," "X-Men," 'Warlord,' Artist To Be Honored At Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, August 24 As Fourth Recipient
Some of his more famed work includes: THE WARLORD for DC COMICS, STARSLAYER for PACIFIC/FIRST COMICS, JON SABLE, FREELANCE for FIRST COMICS/IDW/COMICMIX/
These, along with successful runs on such features as BATMAN, IRON MAN, GREEN ARROW, JAMES BOND: PERMISSION TO DIE, the TARZAN Sunday comic strip and the internationally acclaimed LONGBOW HUNTERS, have won him the comic industry's coveted INKPOT AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMIC ART. His own SHAMAN'S TEARS has garnered widespread acclaim in the Native American community as a celebration of Indian traditions and lore. In 1999, he published his first novel, SABLE.
Grell recently announced that he will be returning to GREEN ARROW, just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of THE LONGBOW HUNTERS. He will be drawing a dozen variant covers for the series, which is published bi-weekly by DC Comics.
''It's an honor to be inducted into the Wizard World Hall of Legends," said Grell. "My 44 years in the comic industry has allowed me to tell stories and create characters and worlds from pure imagination—
"Mike Grell is a true 'legend' of the comics world, and as a longtime frequent guest at our shows, is an extremely worthy honoree in our Wizard World Hall of Legends," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and CEO. "He remains a significant, vibrant figure in the industry after having thrilled millions with his work over more than four decades."
Grell joins Rob Liefeld, creator of the popular Cable, Deadpool, X-Force and Youngblood franchises, Trina Robbins, the first woman to draw "Wonder Woman," and Jeff Smith, creator of the famed comic book series Bone, as previous Wizard World Hall of Legends honorees.
The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Chicago features a standout lineup of creators, including James O'Barr ("The Crow"), Ben Templesmith ("Fell," "The Nightmare Factory"), Philip Moy ("Powerpuff Girls," "Star Trek/Legion of Superheroes")
Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 10th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 24, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 25, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Chicago, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
***@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse