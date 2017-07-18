Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Witnessed to Grow at a CAGR of 2.97% by 2027

The demand for naval vessels and surface combatants is anticipated to be driven by high levels of expenditure by emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as India and China.

The Global militarization of nations, political/religious extremism and government rebellions bring the uncertainty in the world political environment, thus increasing the demand for the naval vessels and surface combatants for self-defense and being war equipped. To further, discuss the scope of the market, Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently, added a research titled as "The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2017-2027" to its vast report repository. Analysts have estimated that this market will expand at a CAGR of 2.97%, mainly driven by high levels of expenditure by emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as India and China. In terms of geography, North-America is still expected to lead in the market, exhibiting a steady pace of growth in the forecast period, 2017-2027.Global naval warfare has observed a paradigm shift in recent years, with decentralization of naval attacks, the capabilities are distributed around smaller vessels in addition to larger platforms such as aircraft carriers and destroyers so as to make them more secure against an enemy attack. This growing trend has encouraged the governments around the world to spend on smaller surface combatants capable of operating in littoral waters, advanced weapons and communication systems to enable these ships to perform multiple missions. Moreover, the naval vessel and surface combatants help in providing humanitarian relief, emergency medical care, and combating smuggling, piracy, and terrorism, which further add to the market growth and revenue generation.The report commences with the executive summary of the market starting with the market dynamics, demand drivers, and the major trends analysis. The trends include; prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market. Further, the study scrutinizes the technological developments, key challenges, and the market segmentation. The technological advancement and changing trend have further motivated manufacturers to develop more vessels with strategic sealift and amphibious operations capabilities, enabling a number of vessels to serve more than one role, which increases the demand among the countries. These factors act as the drivers for the market growth and advancement.The market for naval vessels and surface combatants is segregated into Corvettes, Destroyers, Frigates, Amphibious Ships, and Aircraft Carriers. Moreover, the report includes the forecast market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027, change in market share for the forecast decade and defense capital expenditure along with the capex forecast for 2016-2026. The report concludes with the country wise defense trend analysis, and finally the competitive analysis of the 17 major countries comparing their products, services major alliances, revenue, operating profit and net profit.