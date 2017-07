Nail Summer Style in an Instant Wwith LMNT Eyewear

Made for the fashion forward, the young, the creative and the #fierce

-- LMNT eyewear aims to fill a growing gap within the eyewear market by providing high quality fashion forward sunglasses that won't break the bank. Every pair of LMNT sunglasses has been designer with the intention of creating something beautiful, innovative and wearable.With stunning mirrored lenses, captivating metal frames, dramatic oversized shapes every element embodies the latest fashion trends flawlessly and affordably.In a world where everyone blends in, LMNT is for the bold, fearless, fun loving and adventurous millennial. LMNT represents the independent, #fierce and trendsetting modern individual.From sunrise to sunset festival lovers, digital nomads, musicians and the fashion obsessed will follow their passion in style. We will be launching our stunning website soon but for now you can find us on insta' and join our squad.-ends-SmartBuyGlasses ( http://www.smartbuyglasses.com.hk/ ) is a leading independent eyewear e-retailer, led by the belief that every customer deserves the opportunity to 'find what they love' without breaking the bank. We believe that to empower an individual is to empower a whole community. Through our Buy-One-Give-One program, we donate a free pair of glasses for each pair purchased on our website to a community in need via one of our non-profit partners across the globe. So far, we have donated over 78,000 pairs of glasses with a value worth $2 million.