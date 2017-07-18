News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nail Summer Style in an Instant Wwith LMNT Eyewear
Made for the fashion forward, the young, the creative and the #fierce
LMNT is fast becoming the must have brand for the trendsetters, globetrotters and the free spirits of the modern world.
With stunning mirrored lenses, captivating metal frames, dramatic oversized shapes every element embodies the latest fashion trends flawlessly and affordably.
In a world where everyone blends in, LMNT is for the bold, fearless, fun loving and adventurous millennial. LMNT represents the independent, #fierce and trendsetting modern individual.
We were born to make people around the world stand out, stay original and feel empowered.
From sunrise to sunset festival lovers, digital nomads, musicians and the fashion obsessed will follow their passion in style. We will be launching our stunning website soon but for now you can find us on insta' and join our squad.
https://www.instagram.com/
-ends-
About The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses (http://www.smartbuyglasses.com.hk/
Contact
Morgan
***@yahoo.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse