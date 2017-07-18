 
Industry News





IT Consulting Firm Hiring 70 Java Developers, Other Technology Positions for New Clients & Projects

TDK Technologies, LLC Adds Software Professionals; Continues Growth Pattern
 
 
Software developers at TDK, where the company is hiring IT professionals.
Software developers at TDK, where the company is hiring IT professionals.
 
ST. LOUIS - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- TDK Technologies, LLC (TDK) has added several new software development positions in the first half of 2017 and anticipates the trend to accelerate for the remainder of the year as the St. Louis-based Information Technology (IT) consulting and software solutions firm takes on additional clients and projects.

Since the beginning of the year, TDK has added 30 software developers, project managers and analysts. The company projects it will add an additional 40 in similar roles to meet project growth requirements. Currently TDK has 110 full-time employees, and is one of the area's largest IT Consulting firms as ranked by the St. Louis Business Journal.

The company has ramped up hiring of Java Developers (https://www.tdktech.com/technology-careers) due to growth in the number of clients and projects that require the most popular programming language around the world. Java is an important programming language in application development and in a wide variety of business software solutions.

"We are looking to hire the best and brightest Java programmers and engineers available, both as employees and as subcontractors," said TDK Principal David Kocs. "TDK has projects on the immediate horizon that talented Java experts will find challenging and rewarding."

The demand for Java developers is a trend that has been present in the IT industry for several years. A May 2017 article in the World Economic Forum (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/05/these-are-the-most...) noted Java is among the programming languages "…to learn if you always want to have a job…". Java Developer responsibilities at TDK include design and development of Java-based applications based on business requirements, creating new code as well as making enhancements to existing code while providing functional programming deliverables within strict deadlines.

The company will also continue to add project managers, scrum masters, business analysts and quality assurance specialists.

For more information, contact TDK Principal David Kocs at david.kocs@tdktech.comor 636.778.1404 extension 112.

About TDK Technologies

TDK Technologies, LLC is a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), established in 2001, with more than 100 team members located in the St. Louis metropolitan area.  TDK Technologies provides information technology based e-Commerce and business process and system solutions for businesses through either staff augmentation or outsourced solution delivery.  For more information about TDK Technologies - visit www.tdktech.com. They can be reached at (636) 778-1404 or info@tdktech.com.
