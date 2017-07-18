News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IT Consulting Firm Hiring 70 Java Developers, Other Technology Positions for New Clients & Projects
TDK Technologies, LLC Adds Software Professionals; Continues Growth Pattern
Since the beginning of the year, TDK has added 30 software developers, project managers and analysts. The company projects it will add an additional 40 in similar roles to meet project growth requirements. Currently TDK has 110 full-time employees, and is one of the area's largest IT Consulting firms as ranked by the St. Louis Business Journal.
The company has ramped up hiring of Java Developers (https://www.tdktech.com/
"We are looking to hire the best and brightest Java programmers and engineers available, both as employees and as subcontractors,"
The demand for Java developers is a trend that has been present in the IT industry for several years. A May 2017 article in the World Economic Forum (https://www.weforum.org/
The company will also continue to add project managers, scrum masters, business analysts and quality assurance specialists.
For more information, contact TDK Principal David Kocs at david.kocs@tdktech.comor 636.778.1404 extension 112.
About TDK Technologies
TDK Technologies, LLC is a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), established in 2001, with more than 100 team members located in the St. Louis metropolitan area. TDK Technologies provides information technology based e-Commerce and business process and system solutions for businesses through either staff augmentation or outsourced solution delivery. For more information about TDK Technologies - visit www.tdktech.com. They can be reached at (636) 778-1404 or info@tdktech.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse