Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services:A Leading Destination for Accounting and Taxation Services
Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services provides exciting schemes like "one stop shopping" to their clients, ensuring their clients are delivered value added service. Always proactive in their attendances, they work as reliable partners, encouraging business growth is combined.Conveniently enough, they offer quotes in advance if necessary. The first consultation with a fresh client is done for free. Their vast knowledge in the field along with expert staff help you manage all your accounting and taxation issues successfully.
• Services
Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services expertise in a wide array of services.
Their services include:
• Accounting
Registered with SAIPA, they offer a host of accounting services:
• Developing Annual Financial Statements for both (Pty) Ltd's and Close Corporations
• Registering for designations like the Independent Accounting Professional to (Pty) Ltd's, the Accounting Officer to Close Corporations and the Independent Accounting Professional to Trusts
• Assisting Payroll preparations and PAYE returns
• Handling Bookkeeping and accounting operations
• VAT reporting including submission of the VAT201 return
• Creating account books and Annual Financial Statements for Traders
• Taxation
They are registered tax practitioners offering assistance to tax matters like:
• Company tax returns
• Allowances for SME's
• Tax matters pertaining to Trusts
• Individual tax returns
• Tax Compromise Applications
• Payroll packages and tax optimisation
• VAT returns
• PAYE returns
• Capital Gains Tax
• Dividend Tax
For more information visit their official website: http://atlanticaccounting.co.za/
About Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services
Operational from 1995, Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services offers expert solutions for accounting and taxation disputes. Their target market is the small and medium corporate platforms, both Ltd's and Close Corporations.They are widely recognised for their client-friendly approaches, putting the needs of the clients before everything else. In addition, their competent staff handle all the disputes promptly, assisting in building solid ties with the clients.
Contact
181 A Blaauwberg Road
Table View, 7441
021 556 1641
info@atlanticaccounting.co.za
