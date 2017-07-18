 
News By Tag
* Accountants Cape Town
* Accounting Firms
* Accountants Table View
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Cape Town
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services:A Leading Destination for Accounting and Taxation Services

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Accountants Cape Town
* Accounting Firms
* Accountants Table View

Industry:
* Accounting

Location:
* Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa

Subject:
* Services

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services is a renowned agency that has been established in the Table View area, Cape Town. With their clients'turnover reaching R100 million, they specialise in tax and accounting services, providing expert servicestomany corporate clients and individual traders.They are registered with The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA)and SARS as a professional practitioner. They are a team of professionals who deliver excellent services to their clients. There are several client testimonials spreadacross multiple social media channels that substantiate their high-end services.

Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services provides exciting schemes like "one stop shopping" to their clients, ensuring their clients are delivered value added service.  Always proactive in their attendances, they work as reliable partners, encouraging business growth is combined.Conveniently enough, they offer quotes in advance if necessary. The first consultation with a fresh client is done for free. Their vast knowledge in the field along with expert staff help you manage all your accounting and taxation issues successfully.

Services

Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services expertise in a wide array of services.

Their services include:

Accounting

Registered with SAIPA, they offer a host of accounting services:

• Developing Annual Financial Statements for both (Pty) Ltd's and Close Corporations
• Registering for designations like the Independent Accounting Professional to (Pty) Ltd's, the Accounting Officer to Close Corporations and the Independent Accounting Professional to Trusts
• Assisting Payroll preparations and PAYE returns
• Handling Bookkeeping and accounting operations
• VAT reporting including submission of the VAT201 return
• Creating account books and Annual Financial Statements for Traders

Taxation

They are registered tax practitioners offering assistance to tax matters like:

• Company tax returns
• Allowances for SME's
• Tax matters pertaining to Trusts
• Individual tax returns
• Tax Compromise Applications
• Payroll packages and tax optimisation
• VAT returns
• PAYE returns
• Capital Gains Tax
• Dividend Tax

For more information visit their official website: http://atlanticaccounting.co.za/

About Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services

Operational from 1995, Atlantic Accounting and Taxation Services offers expert solutions for accounting and taxation disputes. Their target market is the small and medium corporate platforms, both Ltd's and Close Corporations.They are widely recognised for their client-friendly approaches, putting the needs of the clients before everything else. In addition, their competent staff handle all the disputes promptly, assisting in building solid ties with the clients.

Contact
181 A Blaauwberg Road
Table View, 7441
021 556 1641
info@atlanticaccounting.co.za
End
Source:atlanticaccounting.co.za
Email:***@atlanticaccounting.co.za
Tags:Accountants Cape Town, Accounting Firms, Accountants Table View
Industry:Accounting
Location:Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share