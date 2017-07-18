News By Tag
My Kerala Trip's Honeymoon Packages at Cheapest price
Choose your suitable package at best price and offer. From flight booking to hotel or resort accommodation, in every step My Kerala Trip will help you out to have the best honeymoon ever as per your interests. Once you let us know about your requirements, we provide you every single detail from best bus fair from best airline to luxury hotels, exotic resorts, restaurants serving exquisite cuisines, sight seeing options, Adventure activities , foreign exchange etc.
A diverse option of Kerala tour packages are available with the most attractive destinations starting from Cochin, Munnar, Periyar, Kumarakom, Alleppy, Kovalm etc. Enjoy a serene house boat cruise with your other half through the magnificent backwaters of Kerala, View the spellbound beauty of hill stations , water falls and get know the the culture and traditions of Kerala with unique experinces. Our professional team will be happy to answer your every single query. They will do their best to make your tour cost effective and a perfect one. For more info, visit http://mykeralatrip.com/
My Kerala Trip
9633650888
***@mykeralatrip.com
