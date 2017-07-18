 
News By Tag
* Fibromyalgia Therapeutics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - P&S Market Research

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Fibromyalgia Therapeutics

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Fibromyalgia therapeutic pipeline is expected to experience a positive trend in the coming years. Prevalence of fibromyalgia is increasing due to very large number of patients suffering from lifestyle disease, psychological stress, trauma, tension, headaches, anxiety and depression. Some of the significant factors driving the pipeline for fibromyalgia include rising prevalence of fibromyalgia and the increasing health awareness among the population, globally. According to the National Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Association, around 10 million Americans are suffering from fibromyalgia in the U.S. Also, nearly 2% to 4% of world's population was affected with fibromyalgia in 2015. It is more prevalent in women than in men. The risk factors of developing fibromyalgia include family history and other disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fibromya... (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fibromyalgia-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis)

Fibromyalgia is a disease that affects muscles and soft tissues in the body. It is believed that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way brain processes signals. Symptoms of fibromyalgia include fatigue, excessive pain and cognitive difficulties. Fibromyalgia is usually associated with other diseases including irritable bowel syndrome, migraine, interstitial cystitis, temporomandibular joint disorders, anxiety and depression. The causes of fibromyalgia can be physical or emotional trauma, genetic factors and infections. The complications that occur due to having fibromyalgia include pain and lack of sleep that can interfere with the ability to function at home or at work. Fibromyalgia can be easily diagnosed by blood tests that include complete blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, cyclic citrullinated peptide test, rheumatoid factor and thyroid function tests. The treatment of fibromyalgia include self-care and medications. Medications for relieving the symptoms of fibromyalgia include pain relievers such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen or naproxen sodium, antidepressants namely; duloxetine and milnacipran and anti-seizure drugs namely; gabapentin and pregabalin. The therapies which can improve fibromyalgia condition include physical therapy, occupational therapy and counselling. Physical therapy helps in improving strength, flexibility and stamina while occupational therapy helps to make adjustments in work area. There are other alternative treatments that are also present for treating fibromyalgia, such as, acupuncture, massage therapy and yoga.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fibromya...

Some of the companies having a pipeline of fibromyalgia therapeutics include Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., KPI Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Inc., Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vitality Biopharma, Inc.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+1-888-778-7886
Tags:Fibromyalgia Therapeutics
Industry:Medical
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P&S Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share