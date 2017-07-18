News By Tag
Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - P&S Market Research
Fibromyalgia is a disease that affects muscles and soft tissues in the body. It is believed that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way brain processes signals. Symptoms of fibromyalgia include fatigue, excessive pain and cognitive difficulties. Fibromyalgia is usually associated with other diseases including irritable bowel syndrome, migraine, interstitial cystitis, temporomandibular joint disorders, anxiety and depression. The causes of fibromyalgia can be physical or emotional trauma, genetic factors and infections. The complications that occur due to having fibromyalgia include pain and lack of sleep that can interfere with the ability to function at home or at work. Fibromyalgia can be easily diagnosed by blood tests that include complete blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, cyclic citrullinated peptide test, rheumatoid factor and thyroid function tests. The treatment of fibromyalgia include self-care and medications. Medications for relieving the symptoms of fibromyalgia include pain relievers such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen or naproxen sodium, antidepressants namely; duloxetine and milnacipran and anti-seizure drugs namely; gabapentin and pregabalin. The therapies which can improve fibromyalgia condition include physical therapy, occupational therapy and counselling. Physical therapy helps in improving strength, flexibility and stamina while occupational therapy helps to make adjustments in work area. There are other alternative treatments that are also present for treating fibromyalgia, such as, acupuncture, massage therapy and yoga.
Some of the companies having a pipeline of fibromyalgia therapeutics include Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., KPI Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Inc., Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vitality Biopharma, Inc.
