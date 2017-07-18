Expanding British IVD business exhibits at world's biggest clinical event

BBI Solutions team

-- BBI Solutions, recent winner of a Diagnostics Marketing Association Award for its Morffi™ signal enhancement technology, is gearing up to attend the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo next month. This year's event is being held in sunny San Diego, California, and will provide delegates with the perfect backdrop to discover how Morffi technology can improve the specificity and time to result for immunoassays. A team of BBI Solutions' technical experts and commercial managers will be on hand on booth #1539 to discuss this novel technology, as well as the company's biological raw materials, capabilities and expertise in lateral flow assay development and manufacturing.BBI Solutions Managing Director, Liam Taylor, explained: "We export to more than 60 countries – representing over 92 % of our sales revenue – and so AACC is an important event for us, offering a rare chance to see many of our overseas customers in one place. The US market is a key area of focus at this time, and we have appointed several US-based personnel to better serve this expanding customer base. This investment is being complemented by the establishment of BBI China as a legal entity, further expanding our global footprint."Visitors to the booth will also be able to explore BBI's recently extended antibody portfolio, which now includes several new cancer, fertility, cardiac and inflammation markers in response to market demands. This product range will soon be further enhanced by the imminent acquisition of Maine Biotechnology Services, a Portland-based company with over 25 years of experience in antibody development, which will allow BBI to offer additional products and tried and trusted custom development services.Visit BBI Solutions on booth #1539 to learn more about its products and services, or pre-book a meeting with our team.BBI Solutions is a leading supplier of biological raw materials and finished test platforms to the in-vitro diagnostic market. We have grown from a small specialist company to a global business with manufacturing sites spanning three continents.We deliver exceptional products and services that people ultimately rely on to enjoy a better quality of life.Our range of raw materials includes antigens, antibodies, enzymes and serum and plasma products. We manufacture world renowned labels for lateral flow and ELISA, including our gold nanoparticles, horseradish peroxidase and alkaline phosphatase. Our glucose oxidase is used in over 5 billion blood glucose monitoring test strips every year.We offer end to end outsourced development and manufacturing services across a number of lateral flow and related platforms. Over 30 years, we have successfully completed more than 250 projects. Using the latest technologies and platforms, customers have come to rely on BBI to deliver next generation assay performance.BBI Solutions is part of the BBI Group.