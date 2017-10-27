News By Tag
North West London rapper Da Flyy Hooligan to release album "S.C.U.M." on October 27th 2017
One of the hottest new properties to emerge from the British rap music scene, Da Flyy Hooligan signs with US label 22 Entertainment for the global release of his new album featuring Stateside luminaries Westside Gunn and Hus Kingpin
ALBUM S.C.U.M. (Supreme Cut Untouched Magnificence)
LABEL 22 Entertainment
RELEASE DATE 27 October 2017
FEATURED ARTISTS Westside Gunn & Hus Kingpin
FORMATS Digital & CD distributed by The Orchard
For the connoisseur of a many splendored thing, north west London rapper Lamarrie Esquire, aka Da Flyy Hooligan, presents his new album "S.C.U.M." for global release on October 27th.
Regarded as one of the most creative and dexterous lyricists to operate within the capital's burgeoning rap scene, his buoyant artistry reflects a new found confidence in the city's cultural dynamism.
Fuelled by the boon of international recognition for local leading names in the fields of music, film, fashion, art and sport, DFH sets aside the shackles of modest expectation. The desire for the finer things in life amidst prolonged economic collapse has precedence in Chic's "Good Times" and the flourishing of Esquire Magazine, a cathartic indulgence to liberate the soul, and the suave sophistication of "S.C.U.M." is the contemporary incarnation.
Inspired by the prowess of Wu Tang and the late Sean Price with whom he would later work, DFH has enjoyed early trans-Atlantic acclaim for the release of the album's first single "Savile Row" featuring Stateside luminary Westside Gunn. Previous album "Ray Winstone" (2016) featuring Dv Alias Khryst and produced by prominent UK beatmakers Micall Parknsun, Beat Butcha and Chemo introduced the linear theme to the new release by way of Winstone's appearance in the 1980 tv play "Scum".
June 2017 witnessed the almost unique occurrence of a British independent artist signing with a US label when 22 Entertainment released the 5 track EP "Fucc Ya Life Praise Mine", a brash commentary on the ostensible nature of social media.
London producer Agor has brought together a panoply of exquisite sounds, a lavish backdrop over which are painted vignettes of a multi faceted and self assured lifestyle. Indignant at aspirational suppression, the bullish rhymes are a journey through human proclivities in a series of charismatic portrayals. The concept is sanguine crossing all demographs, unashamadly brazen while holding a mirror to society and inviting the listener to indulge in the pursuit of a life less ordinary.
Whether through the hedonsim of "Gourmet Body" and "Black Givenchy", the epicurean "Cuisine Shippers" or the opulence of "Gold Bars", the album strikes a grandiose tone while presenting deeper connotations with the cognisance of African heritage in the erudite "Asantihini"
The antithesis of the anodine, Harlesden's rap dapper don is the protagonist of satorial lyrical eloquence, a smiling assassin fipped from the pages of Anthony Burgess and cover mounted on GQ
Stylish and compelling, "S.C.U.M." is a luxurious musical journey underpinned by the art of storytelling, satirical and metaphorical wordplay conveying the magnificence of bliss grounded in reality through uncompromising rhymes in a masterful depiction of an irrepressible underclass. Enjoy the ride.
TRACKLIST (All tracks produced by Agor)
1 - Gourmet Body
2 - Black Givenchy
3 - Cuisine Shippers
4 - Gold Bars
5 - Savile Row ft Westside Gunn
6 - Aligator Skin
7 - Asantihini
8 - Smockin Mirrors
9 - Lewis Hamilton
10 - Sean Price
11 - Distress Signals ft Hus Kingpin
12 - My Write Arm
"S.C.U.M." releases digitally and on CD format 27th October 2017 distributed by The Orchard
AUDIO STREAM "SAVILE ROW" ft Westside Gunn
https://soundcloud.com/
All international press, media and radio station enquiries regarding Da Flyy Hooligan and the new album "S.C.U.M." can be sent to the affiliated publicist UrbanElite PR. Contact information is available at https://www.urbanelitepr.com/
