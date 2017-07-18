Upward African Woman Celebrating Hope With Upcoming Gala at the Historic Beverly Hills Country Club

"Breaking Barriers – Giving Hope" celebrates the positive growth and development in the lives of women and children since Upward African Woman's goals of helping these women out of poverty.

Norma Dalke

310-993-8583

***@gmail.com

-- Eight women in the fields of healthcare, education, law, entertainment, media, and technology have come together to form an organization to help bring about change in the lives of at risk women.The organization called Upward African Woman, under the leadership of philanthropist and businesswoman, Monalisa Okojie, supports two schools in Africa; one in Ghana and one in Kenya. The organization also supports at risk youth in the Los Angeles area through their participation in health fairs and seminars. Monalisa's friends and colleagues recognized the power of their voice and business connections and are working tirelessly to develop programs that will get women off the street and into the classroom as well as helping them to build sustainable lives. "We have a responsibility to extend that same opportunity to others that we have been given," said Monalisa.As a businesswoman traveling back and forth to Africa, Monalisa witnessed firsthand the extreme contrasts of poverty and wealth in that part of the world. "Access to education is extremely rare for many women in Africa," said Monalisa, further commenting, "it is all too common for women to be excluded from a good education."UAW is empowering women through education and outreach programs and relies solely on the financial contributions of its board of directors and periodic fundraisers which are held in the United States.The upcoming event, "Breaking Barriers – Giving Hope" celebrates the positive growth and development in the lives of women and children. Upward African Woman's goals of helping these women out of poverty to lead sustainable lives can only be achieved through the support of individuals and sponsors. The organization is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through effective action and leadership.The Upward African Woman's Board of Directors has reached out to friends, colleagues, businesses, social clubs, and churches to support this worthwhile organization. Board members include: Monalisa Okojie, Jewelry Designer, Philanthropist;Aineakho Ojior, Engineering and Technology Professional;Deborah Hayter, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist; Mary Mungai, Accountant; Seye Tesfazgy, Film Editor; Norma Dalke, Public Relations Specialist; Uche Nwude, Educator; Amaka Akudinobi, Attorney; Nancy Adekayode, Healthcare Professional;Mesi Usiade, Public Health Administrator Junior board members include Anehita Okojie and Itzly Rosales. In addition, we have the full support of the Consulate General of Kenya in Los Angeles, Mr. Maurice Nakitare.This year's event will be held on October 15 at the historic Beverly Hills Women's Club. Expected attendees from film, fashion, television, and entertainment will be in attendance as well as a surprise guest. There will be guest speakers and world renowned African dancers.For more information and tickets:Contact: Norma Dalke -- normadalke@gmail.com -- 310-993-8583