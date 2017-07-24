The Plane Resurrection Education Initiative

To create and distribute a virtual learning environment dedicated to the memory of historic aircraft, their pilots & manufacturing history.

Ellie Milton-White

Ellie Milton-White

-- The globally successful TV series 'Plane Resurrection', available on Netflix, Vimeo, Curiosity Stream, and channels across the world, including History Channel, is now preparing for its second and third seasons in 2018 , telling the often forgotten story of great warbirds, their manufacturing, wartime pilots and fliers today.The series is made with the utmost respect for those who gave so much at home and abroad to keep us free in times of conflict, and aims to memorialise all those connected with these aircraft, in an entertaining and informative manner.Since the release of Series one, many viewers, veteran groups, schools and colleges have asked for permission to use the series as part of their ongoing history curriculum or outreach initiatives. The Producers have encouraged this but cannot afford to support this on a large scale from the series earnings.Therefore the producers have set out to populate a virtual learning environment that will encapsulate the memories that Plane Resurrection has captured over the years, and will continue to with the new series, in one place that is accessible for those groups wishing to use them. It will be populated with interviews, footage of restoration projects, footage of aircraft, information fact sheets, and images from the aircraft used in Plane Resurrection, plus much much more.The producers of the series have launched a Crowdfunder page dedicated to making this happen.The appeal aims to support these efforts and to educate future generations about the men, woman and machines in the series, and the sacrifices made, so that new minds may be inspired and encouraged to remember the past and make a better future.In response to increasing requests we have now formulated a plan to employ a part time specialist to develop, distribute and support educational outreach with new materials, including unused video footage from the series, the finished programmes, data and historic fact sheets, and live appearances by the film crew and series specialists, in both the UK and USA.All of these resources will be provided free of charge while our budget allows. All available materials will also be uploaded to dedicated educational resource sites where registered educators can obtain them without charge.Some budget will be allocated to additional filming and research for series 2 and 3 (already nearing completion) that can be input directly into our education initiative.Funds from this appeal will be ring fenced in a specific account not connected to the production budget, and overseen by the Producers and two independent appointed advisors.Those wishing to donate can visit.