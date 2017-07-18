 
July 2017





Global Biopesticides Market Worth USD $5.3 Billion By 2020

 
 
MAHWAH, N.J. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The global biopesticides market has been growing for the past five-years, driven by government regulations against the use of chemical pesticides, increased demand for organic products and growing population.

The global value market for biopesticides is expected to grow at a CAGR (2015 to 2020) of 16.7% owing to its less-toxic nature.

In 2014, North America dominated the global biopesticides value market with 40% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with approximately 24% and 21% shares respectively.

Due to poor knowledge among farmers, the global bio pesticides market is currently facing issues; however, the market for biopesticides is on rising due to its ability to target pests without affecting the environment.

Click Here to Request Sample Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/download-sample-2/

In terms of value, the global market for biopesticides is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2014 to $2.4 billion in 2015 at a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of 15.4%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR (2015 to 2020) of 16.7%, to reach $5.3 billion in 2020.

Bayer, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, Novozymes, Syngenta, Sumitomo are some of the major manufacturers of biopesticides across regions.

This market research report explains the current market for biopesticides in terms of value. The report also highlights the major drivers, challenges and company profiles related to this market.

Biopesticides are derived from natural materials such as plants, animals, and bacteria. They are less toxic than conventional pesticides and affect only the target pest and closely related organisms for which other birds, insects, and mammals are not much affected. Biopesticides are also required in very small quantity while crop yields remain high. Also, they decompose quicker than the conventional pesticides. Due to reduced environmental damage and lessened risk to human health, the use of biopesticides is increasing along with stringent government regulations and increasing demand for organic products.

Global Market Forecast for Biopesticides, By Type:

1.    The global market for bioinsecticides is expected to grow from $x.x billion in 2014 to $x.x billion in 2015 at a year-on-year growth rate of xx.x%.

2.    The global market for biofungicides is expected to grow from $xxx.x million in 2014 to $xxx.x million in 2015 at a year-on-year growth rate of xx.x%

3.    The global market for bioherbicides is expected to grow from $xxx.x million in 2014 to $xxx.x million in 2015 at a year-on-year growth rate of xx.x%.

4.    The global market for bionematicides is expected to grow from $xxx.x million in 2014 to $xxx.x million in 2015 at a year-on-year growth rate of xx.x%.

5.    The global market for other biopesticides is expected to grow from $xx.x million in 2014 to $xx.x million in 2015 at a year-on-year growth rate of xx.x%

Browse FULL Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/market-research-reports/global-bio-...

About US:

Ceskaa is a boutique market research company serving the global markets. We offer high-quality market research reports on various industries. Our strong primary and secondary research team are committed to assuring the best market research reports and precise market data for your consideration.

Ceskaa provides reports on 12 industries, which in are as follows:

1. Advanced Material

2. Automation & Control Process

3. Chemical

4. Consumer Goods

5. Electronics and Semiconductor

6. Energy and Power

7. Engineering & Manufacturing

8. Food & Beverage

9. Instrumentation & Sensors

10. IT & Telecom

11. Pharma & Healthcare

12. Plastics

Contact US:

Ceskaa Market Research

300 Main Street,

Madison, NJ 07940

USA

Phone: 973/805-7440

Fax: 973/805-7441

Ceskaa Market Research
USA
***@ceskaa.com
