Astell releases new product catalogue

A new 32-page brochure is now available in print and download.

End

-- Hot on the heels of its revamped Product Data Sheets, Astell announces the release of a new full-range product catalogue. Comprising 32 colour pages, it covers all eight autoclave ranges from circular to square section, 33 litre benchtop up to 1200 litre pass-through, and including options for cooling, vacuum and direct steam – to name but a few. In addition, readers can browse sections dedicated to describing our unique touchscreen controller, service & maintenance offer, and other products Astell are renowned for, such as BSL-3 Effluent Decontamination Systems and the Nelldorn Glassware Dryer.Those new to autoclaves will find the several pages explaining advanced sterilizer options valuable insight, as the brochure details the different cooling, vacuum and steam source choices as well as the special care required for sterilising fluid loads.In short the new Astell product catalogue is a must read for those working in scientific research, process manufacturing, and medical healthcare or indeed anyone considering or researching a new autoclave. To obtain a copy, either download from the product pages of our website or contact Astell to receive a printed version.