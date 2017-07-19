News By Tag
Astell releases new product catalogue
A new 32-page brochure is now available in print and download.
Those new to autoclaves will find the several pages explaining advanced sterilizer options valuable insight, as the brochure details the different cooling, vacuum and steam source choices as well as the special care required for sterilising fluid loads.
In short the new Astell product catalogue is a must read for those working in scientific research, process manufacturing, and medical healthcare or indeed anyone considering or researching a new autoclave. To obtain a copy, either download from the product pages of our website or contact Astell to receive a printed version.
https://www.astell.com/
