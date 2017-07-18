News By Tag
Per head sportsbook reviews | Bookie Soft
Pay per head is an online service that lets a bookie get very essential help in their bookmaking career.
When the bookie and the pay per head software providing company comes to an understanding, all the bookie needs to do is to wait and collect all his payments and earnings while the service provider takes care of all their internal work.
For example: the records of the players, an account of the wagers, the monthly profits and losses etc etc. The service will keep record of every players without any errors. They will handle issues of every players individually, I mean, this is what the term "per head" refers to after all. You can expect extensive care for your players with the "per head" system, if nothing else.
Per Head Software
What does Per Head, or PPH, mean? How does it work? The answer is very simple. Pay per head offers bookies a complete solution for their players and charge them per head, or per person. This allows bookies to focus on gaining new players and taking care of their existing players.
Bookies no longer have to spend time answering phone calls and writing bets down on a post-it pad. Most per head providers are online internet websites but some also offer call centers to allow wagering by phone.
These services offer bookies a professional platform to keep track of their players' bets and wagering activities. By charging per head, the bookie never looses money and does not have to worry about seasonal fluctuations. If fewer players are wagering, the bookie pays less.
A new entry to the industry is BookieSoft, who offer unlimited service regardless of how many players. This solutions is becomming more popular especially amoung larger bookie operators.
