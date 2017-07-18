News By Tag
Rank Amongst Top Engineering University In India- Thapar University
Thapar University rank amongst 8th top university in India in terms of placements all over India as per survey conducted by India today and HHRDC.for more info visit here.
The Thapar Institute of the Engineering and Technology University of the southern campus of Panjab is the 25 sector and has the two main academic blocks that include the laboratories, library offices and the lecture hall. Other blocks are for the mechanical laboratories and the workshops. The compass is equipped with WIFI and internet access and the ATM that makes it the best in technology. It has the hostels which accommodate almost all the students apart from the few who are day scholars.
The Thapar Institute of engineering and technology is the pioneer experiment of the joint venture between the public and the private sector for the higher technical education. It has maintained a conducive environment for encourages scholarly research and spirit of the creativity with the main focus to the academic excellence. The main goals of the university were to develop the quality of mind, social awareness, global perspectives, the ethical standards, and growth.
The university is the engineering and Technology University it offers the undergraduate and the post graduate and the doctoral course. This university is funded by the state government to improve the infrastructure and other facilities. This university is well placed when it comes to in terms of the performance globally which has been evident in its contribution to the society in different fields. We have a number of the causes that this university offers and they include and not limited to this: a four years bachelors of Engineering, five years integrated masters of business administration, masters in Biotechnology, Computer science and engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering, Electrical communication engineering. This cause is also offered under undergraduate level in all category.Vist here for previous press release:https://www.prlog.org/
The admission is done based on different category, undergraduate is through the Joint Engineering Examination which is the main and it will rank you with the qualification(
This university was ranked in several academic and research to be among the best as listed below:
· On the week 2013, the university was ranked to be among the top engineering colleges in the North India.
· The survey from the Education Engineering Colleges 2012 ranked as 10 among the top Engineering University.
· The outlook profession college handbook of 2013 ranked the university as number 29 among the top engineering college of India
· Outlook survey of 2012 ranked the university as the position 31 among all the engineering colleges of India.
This Engineering University has performed very highly across the globe and its impact felt in so many contributions to the society in various field. This is the university that you have to make it be the first priority when choosing the university of your choice.
For More Information visit here:http://www.thapar.edu/
