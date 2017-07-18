News By Tag
Department of Economic Development – Ajman conducts inspection of 1,307 business units for Q2 2017
According to DED-Ajman's Department of Commercial Fraud, a total of 13 campaigns were implemented to help reinforce the campaign against commercial fraud. These initiatives resulted in the seizure of around 33,261 counterfeit items. The report also shows that a total of 345 complaints were addressed against the 368 complaints made during the same period--reflecting a 94 per cent increase in the response and resolution of complaints made to the department.
Ahmed Shaker Abdullah, Director of the Department of Supervision and Consumer Protection commissioned, pointed out that the department is fully committed in playing its regulatory role in the fight against commercial fraud, which falls in line with their mission to achieve a prosperous economy for the UAE and Ajman. The department continues to regularly monitor the local markets; further ensuring the safety of shopping centres and the closure of unlicensed shops and warehouses. The move is part of the ongoing campaigns to ensure the practice of economic activities in accordance with the laws in force in the department to maintain consumer safety in Ajman.
Abdullah said that in order to achieve the vision of Ajman 2021 of building a happy society by winning the satisfaction of customers and those concerned with efficient and effective government performance, the department affirms its full readiness to receive and handle complaints from consumers as soon as possible and to implement the highest standards to protect consumers. He further explained that the department remains committed in adopting best practices to achieve transparency and facilitate the relationship between the trader and the consumer to contribute to the sustainability of development in the emirate and attain the objectives of management in providing an ideal environment attractive for investment.
In case of any wrong practices, DED-Ajman is encouraging consumers to contact them through their communication channels, either through toll free number 80070 or by e-mail info@ajmanded.ae
