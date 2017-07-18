 
The Chair and Sofa to Introduce a Fresh Online Stock of Modern Furniture

The Chair and Sofa Company, a popular furniture store in London has recently announced about their preparation to introduce a full new range of modern furniture in coming days.
 
 
LONDON - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chair and Sofa Company, a popular furniture store in London has recently announced about their preparation to introduce a full new range of modern furniture in coming days. This latest news by them is bound to create a buzz and give excitement to the modern furniture admirers and buyers in London.

In their latest announcement, The Chair and Sofa Company have provided details on what all products will be rolled out online soon. They say, "We are all set to induct more home furniture like chairs, sofas, dining tables, modern couches along with their exclusive collection of antique furniture too".

The recent statement by The Chair and Sofa Company is sure to boost their online business. There are numerous factors on which the above statement can inferred, the high brand value of The Chair and Sofa Company being the first and the most important factor among them. In addition to this the established brand of The Chair and Sofa offers good before and after sales services to their online customers thus ensures the reliability and safety of the buyer's money. Good Price, better product quality and vast range of choice are few other factors which collectively gives an edge to The Chair and Sofa Company over its competitors.

If you too wish to give your home a renovation by moving in the new furniture, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Hurry up and log on to the online store of The Chair and Sofa Company today. Visit their website http://www.thechairandsofa.com/, browse through their latest collection and place your order accordingly.  For any other doubt regarding their products, you can make a call at (+44) 020 3441 6160.

About the Company:

The Chair and Sofa (http://www.thechairandsofa.com/) Company London is the top furniture store in London, offering a wide variety of home furniture items. They are a specialist at antique and contemporary furniture making by combining the English and French styles of bespoke furniture production that is stately, grand and royal. They fulfil the motive of satisfying their esteemed clients who possess a love for royalty. Apart from the bespoke furniture line they also offer curtains and elegant soft furnishings for hotels, embassies, elite property developments, personal residences, mansions and business premises.

