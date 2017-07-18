Chameleon-i Help Optimize your Recruiting Process and Grow your Company with the Right Talent

Chameleon-i is a web based recruitment software solution for the recruiting agencies.

-- Chameleon-i software brings revolution in the world of recruiting industry. In the present day, finding jobs can be a difficult task for most people. People depend on professional recruitment agencies in the UK to help them find better jobs. The agencies have to maintain massive databases of the job seekers that are a tough job in itself. Chameleon-i provides portable and reliable databases to the organizations to help make the recruitment process fast and straightforward.Chameleon-i is asoftware that can be accessed anytime from any system with internet facility. No data have to be maintained manually, and one can store the backup of the critical data. It will omit the risk of data loss. As the software reduces the manual process, the consultants can utilize the time to focus on business development. It is a pocket-friendly software solution with no setup costs. It will provide you award-winning service at a most affordable price. In addition to this, the software offers you free online training and 30 days free trial package.Chameleon-i controls the recruitment process in a very well managed way. Diary sync and Email integration keep the whole system up to date. The overall database management process of this software upgrades the recruitment process. Chameleon helps the consultants to manage the cycle from the very first step like candidate registration, searching jobs as per their requirements, make the exact placement and much more. The expert technical team provides their clients all the support that they need regarding the software. They support their clients in every matter from setting up the software to the end of the process. If they face any problem regarding the software, the support team is just a call away.Chameleon-i has a tie-up with some leading partner services like Jobmate, Broadbean, and Idibu for the online job posting facility. Beside this Chameleon also has text messaging service via IceTrak, detail reporting through cube19 and telephony solution (cloud based) by using Synety Cloudcall. Chameleon-I arranges a free training session every week to ensure that their clients know about all the new features that are continuously being added to the software.Chameleon-i is modern and efficient cloud recruiting software under Remedy HCMS Ltd. recruitment agencies can achieve a remarkable success with the help of this unique software solution. The company offers many additional features that the recruitment agencies can use to automate their entire recruitment process.If you need more information about this software, you can visit the official website.or call