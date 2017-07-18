New RFID Discovery WiFi reader drives down installation costs

 
MILTON KEYNES, England - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Harland Simon, the leading provider of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking solutions for the healthcare industry, has launched a new generation fixed RFID reader, which communicates with the system software database by WiFi. Delivering the same functionality as standard RFID readers, the new device helps drive down installation costs by eliminating the need to install new network points.

This means that hospitals can now simply install readers by plugging them into a normal power socket and registering them via the WiFi network. This greatly reduces the cost of installation and makes good use of a hospital's wireless infrastructure for automatic location tracking of medical devices. Due to cross-charging practices in many hospitals, Clinical Engineering departments often have to pay hefty costs for the installation of a new network point. Where only a network point and no power supply is available, the new reader can be powered over ethernet (PoE).

The new reader forms part of the market leading RFID Discovery Asset Tracking system, used by a growing number of hospitals throughout the UK to track the locations of mobile medical equipment. By tracking devices such as infusion pumps, syringe drivers, scanners, monitors, feeding devices, mattresses and beds, the system helps hospitals cut costs by improving utilisation levels thus reducing the need to purchase additional equipment. By helping to locate devices quickly, it also saves time spent by staff to locate misplaced equipment.

Fixed readers detect the presence of any device fitted with a specialist active RFID tag, and transmit location data back to a central database. Medical engineers and clinical staff then access the database to locate devices.

Andy James, Director of Commercial Operations for RFID Discovery, comments: "Feedback from our clinical engineering users highlighted the challenges and costs many of them face when having to install additional network points. The launch of the new reader demonstrates our commitment to continually improve our range of hardware to ensure we can deliver suitable options for different requirements."

For more information please visit http://rfiddiscovery.com/

