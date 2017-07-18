News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pat Testing Leader Hawkesworth Invests In New Staff
Continuing investment in resources has seen Hawkesworth Appliance Testing expand its workforce with two new appointments to meet the rapidly increasing demand for the company's nationwide PAT (Portable Appliance Testing) services.
In addition to the latest recruits and to further improve support systems for its clients, the UK's largest dedicated PAT Testing company has also announced three promotions – Darren Tonge becomes Sales and Marketing Director, Michael Kiddle is the new Operations Director, while Ross Maddock is named Commercial Director.
Hawkesworth Managing Director, Tim Crowley, said: "The appointments of Amy and Becky, along with the managerial changes we have made in-house, are all part of ongoing investment and marketing plans that reflect our determination to remain at the forefront of PAT Testing in the UK."
Fire or other accidents caused by defective or counterfeit electrical equipment can prove costly and disruptive, both financially and for a firm's reputation. Regular and robust maintenance of portable electrical appliances should be a crucial strategy for protecting buildings, employees and visitors.
Portable electrical appliances inspected by Hawkesworth include mobile phone chargers, kettles, microwave ovens, vacuum and floor cleaners, extension leads, heaters, air-conditioning units, televisions, laptops and even powered tools such as electric drills. Technology-based items such as photocopiers, printers, fax machines and desktop computers are also tested.
With over 20 years' experience in PAT Testing, Hawkesworth is fully accredited to ISO9001/ISO14001 and BS OHSAS 18001 and can provide out of hours' services at no extra cost, as well as unique ID labels backed up by full asset register and certification.
For further information visit http://www.hawkesworthappliancetesting.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse