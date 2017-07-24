"Summer Sizzler Week" 5 Days of Discounts!

Get in on the Sweet Life with Five Days of Fabulous Discounts!

SummerSiller- IdealHomes- RealEstate- Portugal Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Promotion

* Discounts

* Real Estate Industry:

* Event Location:

* Quarteira - faro - Portugal Subject:

* Events QUARTEIRA, Portugal - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Feeling hot? Not? You want to be?



Do you wait all year for summer to arrive, for long sun filled days, warm rays to bronze your winter pale, for healthy doses of vitamin D to fill you with new life and energy? Do your sunny dreams get quashed when summer lasts no more than a couple of days, mid week, if you're lucky, or a weekend or two? If this is your norm maybe you're thinking something's got to change. You deserve more than a drip feed of the sun goodness - you deserve delicious Sunny Summer Sizzling heat! Yes you do!



Things such as glorious sun drenched beach days. Escapes to remote islands with miles on miles of soft sand. Road trips with the windows down, music up and adventure under your wheels. Or simply chilling at home with cool cocktails poolside, and a BBQ grilling something yum while you float on fun toys in your backyard heaven... Yes, now this is summer!



If this kind of sweet life calls your name, we've got a treat for you. Our "Summer Sizzler" happening July 24-28, 2017. A week full of special promotions on select properties that will get you to the quality of life you've been pining over.



What you can expect during the week:



- Property Price Reductions

- Individual Vendor Bonuses

- 2 for 1 & reduced VIP Viewing Trips

- €1000 Furniture Vouchers

- 6 months free property management

- Free Legal, Mortgages & Tax Consultation

- Free BBQ on each purchase





If you have been looking for a sign, this is it! Get on over to our site and searching for your place in the sun! Then pack your swimsuit and come to where the sun is always shining - dreams are so much sweeter when they come true!



Tune in to



Contact

Ideal Homes

