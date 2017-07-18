 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Save 10% on Printing Costs This Week on Purchase of Direct Thermal Labels & Thermal Transfer Labels

SOLON, Ohio - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Summer Bonanza is still on at the world's leading packaging supplies supplier's online store. Packaging Supplies By Mail is a one-stop-shop for all kinds of packaging and shipping material. We not only provide a stock of packaging material but offer a wide range of packaging accessories like the shipping labels that are uncompromisingly essential products for every industry. In the midst of summer, we thought of giving another surprise to our customers by announcing an attractive discount price which would strengthen our bond with them.

We have declared a flat 10% savings discount offer on all our shipping labels including thermal transfer labels and direct thermal labels. Both the varieties have their own special characteristics and advantages. Industries who sell products need these labels to print important information about the product and the bar code. So, it is necessary that the quality of its material is fine enough to hold the ink for a longer duration and be clearly visible to the users. However, it is also required that this doesn't cost the manufacturers massively as it is a routine activity they have to perform in large quantities. We ensure that our shipping labels perform the task well and provide a cost-effective solution for printing requirements. We stock a large variety of Direct Thermal Label Rolls, Thermal Transfer Label Perforated or Thermal Fanfold Labels, plain Thermal Transfer Labels, and plain Direct Thermal Labels.

Save 10% on Every Online Purchase Of Thermal Transfer Labels and Direct Thermal Labels at Packaging. Use Code '10LABEL'. Offer valid till 7/30/2017.

Cost savings is a crucial component while making online purchases with so many vendors offering the same product. However, we suggest users not to compromise on the quality too. Our shipping labels are made from a tested formula of chemical composition that adheres well to the printer and keeps the ink intact for a longer duration so that they can be used to print on carrying stocks as well. Visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/labels to browse through all our labels.
Source:Packaging Matrial Direct, Inc.
Email:***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
