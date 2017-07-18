News By Tag
Aretha Jewel's Friendship Day Collections: Every Friend is Special
The colorful country of India is a divine birthplace of Gods and we celebrate this with festivals that just add more colors to it.
Friendship day is going to knock your doors soon. It's time to return the favor with a warm-hearted gift. Are you ready? Have you planned to surprise them yet? Or you are still swinging between conclusions of the possible best gift? Well, if you haven't decided on anything yet, Aretha Jewels has got you covered.
Aretha Jewels is all buckled up to let you feel the blessings of friendship, enjoy the light & foolish grins, and relive the sweet moments once again. With our exclusive friendship day collection, everyone now has something to surprise his/her friends and cherish the priceless smile, the bright shining eyes, and the reinforced emotional connection forever.
It's that time of the year again. And we believe there can hardly be any gift than the one that adds glitter your friends' look, that elevates the charm of their attire, and gives them a reason flaunt the eternal bond of friendship. Hence, our expert craftsmen have enriched our jewelry catalog with something you will love to have.
Here's what you can gift to your friends to brighten their day as well as their day.
1. Necklaces
There's nothing flaunt a woman's look than a glitzy golden necklace. While the sleek, slender modern necklaces have become the primary choice of women from the last decade, heavy and traditional pieces have sustained their timelessness. Get the one that suits your friend's interest and let the moment do its magic.
2. Rings
Suitable for both men and women; rings always stay with your friend and they won't have to put it off after every ceremony or event. Men would love to get a robust piece with subtle details while women will encourage something more shiny, light-weight and adorned with a stone of their favorite color.
3. Earrings
Earrings come in numerous shape and sizes while danglers and jhoomkis being the most popular of all. If your friend doesn't like bulky ones, studs will be the best choice for her.
4. Bracelet
If you would love to see your friend's wrist sparkled with your love, bracelets are the best choice as they are loved by both men and women. Men prefer duel-finished bracelets studded with big turquoise stones while thin, golden bracelets are quite popular among girls.
For more visit: http://www.arethajewels.com
End
