Loop2Learn Unveils New Mobile Video Looper App For iPhone
Loop2Learn is designed to make mastering skills faster, easier, and more efficient by watching a section of a video repeatedly and practicing alongside it.
The Loop2Learn iPhone app is especially recommended for musicians, who typically use videos as a source for learning new music. This song learning app enables musicians to loop those sections of the music performance video that they want to learn. And now with the iPhone app, musicians can make their learning experiences more mobile!
Key features of Loop2Learn iPhone app for musicians are:
It is capable of playing any type of video. This includes videos from YouTube, personal videos that are recorded and saved on iOS device, or videos from any compatible website.
The tempo of the video can be slowed down to up to 60% to carefully listen and pick up every beat. On the other hand, the video tempo can be increased to up to 200% if one wants to test their proficiency at playing the given section of the music.
The set loop can be repeated any number of times, or even shifted backwards or forwards.
The loop can be saved, with all its settings, for more practice sessions in the future.
Even though the Loop2Learn song learning app is very intuitive to use, it offers video and written instructions all along the way to make using the app even simpler.
The utility of Loop2Learn is not just limited to learning music, it can be used for learning anything. Learning words in new languages, picking up a dance move, perfecting the nuances of an acting moment, and any other tricky task that needs repeated practice for mastering it.
About Loop2Learn
Loop2Learn is an innovative platform that makes learning even the most difficult tasks efficient and productive. Available as both web and mobile applications, Loop2Learn supports creation and repetition of loops in videos. This makes it easier to learn and practice any skill by the means of watching videos.
Download iPhone App: https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact
Loop2Learn
***@goldtone.com
