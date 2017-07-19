 
News By Tag
* Rakhi
* Raksha Bandhan
* Rakhi Online
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Rakhi Gifts Galore at Bengaluru Gifts

Choose from a variety of online gifts and get them delivered to your sibling in Bengaluru through online shopping store, Bengaluru Gifts. Now launching Rakhi Gifts for your siblings.
 
 
Bengaluru gifts Rakhi
Bengaluru gifts Rakhi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi Online

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Deals

BANGALORE, India - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Bengaluru Gifts, an online one stop solution for all kinds of gifts in the lively city of Bengaluru has recently announced a new launch: Rakhi Gifts for the upcoming festivity that celebrates the unique bond between a brother and sister. From sweets, chocolates, flowers and cakes – a wide variety of gifts launched this Raksha bandhan. There are separate gifting options for sister and separate ones for brothers.

Online shopping has become a huge craze, especially among the youth because of the comfort and convenience that it brings to the table. The arena of gifting has transformed completely as soon as the virtual world adopted gifting as one of its parts. Bengaluru gifts is one such one stop solution to folks Pan India who wish to send their love to their near and dear ones in the southern city, Bengaluru.

This website offers multiple offers to its customers – they have midnight deliveries for those who wish to surprise their loved ones at the start of the day. They also have free shipping deliveries and one-day deliveries. For the new product launch of Rakhi gifts, you can choose from a list of selected rakhi gifts, sweets, flowers and cakes.

The team of Bengaluru Gifts claim that "If you want to convey your message of love and affection for your brother in Bangalore, Send Rakhi Gifts to Bangalore. We deliver Rakhi gifts in Bangalore and Rakhi in Bangalore. Within few hours we can deliver Rakhi in any area of Bangalore."

Adding further and understanding the importance of this festival, the team has introduced few hours' delivery as well. This will help you to deliver your sibling's favourite gift to him/her within a few hours. In this new section, Bengaluru gifts ( http://www.bengalurugifts.com/ ) have added amazing options of gifts which include watches, mugs, keychains and much more such items that you can select. You can also select dry fruits.

The best thing about this launch - http://www.bengalurugifts.com/rakhi.htm is that it also has a separate section for Rakhis – so along with the gift, now select from a wide range of Rakhis too, to send to your beloved brother who is far away from you in another city. If you think you would like to opt for multiple items, you should have a look at the hampers too.

Contact
Mr.Vishal
***@flower-india.in
End
Source:Bengaluru Gifts
Email:***@flower-india.in
Tags:Rakhi, Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi Online
Industry:Retail
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
India Flower Mall PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share