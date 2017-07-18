Kaya Sweat-Free – A permanent Solution to Fresh Under-arms

Kaya Sweat-Free is backed by miraDry, a breakthrough US FDA technology which eliminates sweat and odor glands under the arms

--When technology and expertize come together, the results can be truly fascinating. After a lot of research, and a countless number of trials, Kaya Skin Clinic – the largest international skincare clinic chain in the Middle East – today announces the launch of the Kaya Sweat-Free, a revolutionary solution to underarms sweating and odor.When you live in a region where the highs go up to 50, sweating is not something you can really avoid. But Kaya Sweat-Free offers a permanent solution to the most unpleasant forms of sweating under the arms. The solution promises up to 80% reduction in sweating and odor from the first session. The results are also permanent. And most of all, it uses the only US FDA approved technology for sweating, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy. So you can blindly bid those sweat stains and unpleasant smells adieu permanently with Kaya Sweat-Free and take that decision of being fresh for life!miraDry, the technology Kaya Sweat-Free solution is based on, harnesses the power of microwave energy which is at the heart of this non-surgical-technology. It projects a beam of energy to the underarm region while at the same time offering the client comfort and relaxation through a hydro-ceramic cooling system. The results are instant, and permanent.Medical Head & Dermatologist Dr Mansi Mukherjee at Kaya Skin Clinic was quick to explain "The long summer months in the region can aggravate unsightly sweat patches under the armpits which deodorants can't hide. But thanks to Kaya Sweat-Free men and women can now take advantage of a permanent solution and go about their lives with confidence and freshness.""Not many people are aware that only 2% of sweat glands are under the arms and this simple yet revolutionary technology successfully blocks those glands with amazing results. It has absolutely no side effects and it does not mean that you sweat more in other parts of the body. It is important to remember that this is the only technology for sweat control which is US FDA approved" she added.The process is painless and can take between one and two sessions at the most. Whilst it treats both sweat and body odor, it also removes underarm hair in the process, which is such a beautiful side effect!Kaya Sweat-Free solution, along with its Botox services for sweating, are be available across all Kaya clinics in the UAE. It is the first and only FDA-cleared device for lasting treatment of underarm sweating and odor. Such procedures have been successfully performed worldwide with consistent results.