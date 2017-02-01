News By Tag
Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market (2017-2024)-Research Nester
Global automotive cockpit electronics market was valued at USD 33.9 Billion in 2016.
Market Size and Forecast
Global automotive cockpit electronics market was valued at USD 33.9 Billion in 2016. Further, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Rising trend of integration of smart devices with automotive is expected to foster the growth of global automotive cockpit electronics market. Further, the increasing demand for better user experience and convenience features is anticipated to drive the market of global automotive cockpit electronics market over the forecast period.
In the terms of region, North America was held for the highest percentage of market share in 2016. Further, rising disposable income and increasing trend of customization is expected to bolster the growth of automotive cockpit electronics market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing sale of automotive on the account of rising disposable income is likely to provide robust growth to automotive cockpit electronics market over the forecast period. Further, favorable government regulations such as mandatory integration of advanced safety systems in the vehicles is expected to bolster the automotive cockpit electronics market within the region over the forecast period.
Furthermore, North America is expected to be trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is expected to maintain second position over the forecast period. Factors such as presence of major automotive companies and increasing disposable income are expected to propel the growth of automotive cockpit electronics market in the Europe region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest pace over the forecast period on the account of the increasing middle class population and rising disposable income. Moreover, the expansion of automotive industry is expected to bolster the growth of automotive cockpit market within the region over the forecast period. China, India, South Korea and Japan are the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for automotive cockpit electronic products.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global automotive cockpit electronics market includes the following segments:
By Product Type
Information and Controls
Electronic Power Assisted Steering
Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
Head Up Display
Infotainment and Navigation
Rear Seat Entertainment
Navigation
Audio and Connectivity
Audio System
Wireless Systems
By Application
Entertainment System Application
Passenger Comfort Application
Active Safety Application
Driver Assistance Application
Other Applications
By Vehicle Type
Economic Passenger Car
Mid-Priced Passenger Car
Luxury Passenger Car
By Region
Global automotive cockpit electronics market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing disposable income and rising sale of automotive across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of global automotive cockpit market. Moreover, inclination of consumer toward enhanced driving experience and increasing concern about the safety is predicted to trigger the growth of the global automotive cockpit electronics market.
Further, stringent government regulations about the safety of passenger are envisioned to bolster the growth of automotive cockpit electronics market. Further, the implementation of passenger safety regulations is boosting the market of various advanced automotive cockpit electronics products such as anti-lock braking system, advanced driver assistance system, electronic stability control and others.
Apart from this, technological advancements associated with automotive cockpit electronic such as adaptive lighting technology are one of the key factors fuelling the demand for automotive cockpit electronic products. Moreover, increasing demand for inf0-travelling on the account of increasing tourism activities is expected to augment the growth of global automotive cockpit electronics market.
However, high cost of technologically advanced cockpit electronics product is projected to dampen the growth of global automotive cockpit electronics market. Moreover, high price of repair and maintenance of technologically advanced cockpit electronics is anticipated to hinder the growth of the automotive cockpit electronics market.
Key Players
Robert Bosch GmbH
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Visteon Corporation
Alpine Electronics Inc
Panasonic Corporation
Continental AG
Garmin Ltd
DENSO CORPORATION
Harman International Industries Inc
Clarion Company Ltd
Delphi Automotive Plc
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global automotive cockpit electronics market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Vehicle Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
